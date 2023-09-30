Marriages

Jesse Williams, 52, and Angela Dobbins, 52, both of Roland.

Desmon Hunter, 37, and Jamai Samuel, 44, both of Little Rock.

David Underwood, 39, and Constance Outlaw, 50, both of Jacksonville.

James Madding, 24, of Mabelvale and Marlee Vaughn, 22, of Searcy.

Shawna Ford, 40, and Jessica Compton, 31, both of Conway.

Brandon Terc, 23, and Mikayla Terry, 26, both of Benton.

Serena Martin, 25, and Justin Allen, 26, both of Little Rock.

Marcus Campbell, 53, and Cassie Malvin, 32, both of Bryant.

Charles Brown, 39, and Tracey Kieya, 46, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher Spann, 33, and Lauren Posey, 29, both of Bryant.

Austin Kennedy-Cummings, 24, and Kristyn Lewis, 25, both of Sherwood.

Salvador Guzman Guerrero, 24, and Lizette Javier, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Karol Lewandowski, 29, and Anna Trzeciak, 34, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3330. Lisa Ramos v. Crystal Ramos.

23-3332. Chenikia Smith v. Ivan Smith.

23-3335. Bobby Clark Jr. v. Danielle Clark.

23-3339. Derek Copley v. Marcela Madeira Copley.