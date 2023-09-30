Despite scoreless 2nd half, Pine Bluff Zebras catch a win

BEEBE – Pine Bluff earned a victory in Beebe on Friday night on the road against the Badgers in a defensive masterclass, 20-14.

This is the Zebras fifth win in a row, and they stay undefeated in conference play.

Star wide receivers Austyn Dendy and Courtney Crutchfield were huge for the Zebras, and the defenses on both sides came to play.

Beebe (2-4, 0-3 in 5A Central) dominated with their defensive line, allowing only 49 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Pine Bluff (5-1, 4-0 in 5A Central) played stifling red zone defense.

The second half was a scoreless one for both teams, and the Zebras forced three straight turnovers on downs to end the game, two of them being inside their own 10 desperately needing a stop.

Pine Bluff had one interception, five sacks and three forced turnovers on downs. Beebe had two interceptions, five sacks and a forced turnover on downs.

The second half seemed like neither team could score, and there were stops and turnovers on nearly every possession.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Pine Bluff scored right before halftime to take a 20-14 lead. This was the second possession in a row where the Zebras got the ball right near the end zone but backed themselves up by allowing sacks and penalties.

Despite backing themselves up to a 4th and goal from the 21 on the previous drive and a 3rd and goal from the 9 with 1 second to go until half, they scored touchdowns on both plays.

It was huge blow to Beebe's defense, which hung in there and was in a perfect position to hold Pine Bluff to no points on those two possessions and have all the momentum going into halftime.

Beebe would find themselves unable to convert from a few yards out twice, as well as losing the game on a loss of down with 1 minute left.

That touchdown by Pine Bluff would also be the last score of the game.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Courtney Crutchfield, the Arkansas Razorbacks-commit, had himself a day with eight receptions for 125 yards and a whopping three touchdowns. He hauled in catches in double coverage as well as deep balls.

The other star wideout/defensive back Austyn Dendy had a huge sack on a 4th and goal from the three yard line, and 58 yards through the air and ground.

Julius Stribling had a spectacular one-handed interception as he was falling to the ground.

NEXT UP

Pine Bluff will face the Mills Comets in an anticipated matchup on the road in Little Rock at 7p.m. next Friday. Beebe will face Vilonia on the road at the same time.