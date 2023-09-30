Devil Dogs bedevil Watson Chapel’s homecoming, 44-13

Morrilton's night went so well its defense scored twice in the first quarter.

A safety and touchdown off a blocked punt was just part of the Devil Dogs' all-out attack in the first half, and Morrilton routed Watson Chapel 44-13 in the Wildcats' homecoming game Friday night.

Another big part of the Devil Dogs' night was quarterback Maddox Berry. The sophomore threw for four touchdown passes and completed 9 of 12 passes for 145 yards. All but one incompletion came in the first half, as the Devil Dogs (4-2, 3-1 in 5A-Central) took a 44-6 halftime lead and set the game clock in motion for the rest of the night.

"I was very proud of our kids," Morrilton Coach Cody McNabb said. "I thought we executed the plan well. We didn't kick it off very well, but Coach [Maurice] Moody had a good scheme."

McNabb noted the two-back offensive set known as 20 personnel, a set he said he hadn't seen Watson Chapel use since the Week 2 game against Pine Bluff High School.

"I thought we played not as well defensively but as well in special teams," which helped us get some short fields for the offense, McNabb said.

The Devil Dogs blocked two Wildcats punts, with Andrew Rhoden recovering one in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Morrilton also recorded a safety, forcing quarterback Demarrion Kye to fumble the ball out of bounds.

Berry threw for touchdown passes to Destin Tate (15 yards), Hays Buckley (10 yards), Rhoden (8 yards) and freshman Champ McNabb (15 yards).

Morrilton outgained Watson Chapel 303-149 in total yards.

The Wildcats (0-6, 0-4) are searching for just their second win in the last three years and first since a 2022 season-opening shutout of Texarkana.

"I don't know where to start," second-year Wildcats Coach Maurice Moody said. "It's a lot. Lack of numbers are hurting us. Lack of strength is hurting us. Lack of speed is hurting us. We're just building. This is what it looks like when you build a program."

Kye rushed 10 times for 44 yards and both of Watson Chapel's touchdowns. The first was an 8-yard tote with 57 seconds left in the first quarter to pull the Wildcats within 14-6 after a missed 2-point attempt.

His second touchdown run was from 18 yards out on the Wildcats' first possession of the second half.

"We're just playing for pride at that point," Moody said. "We don't want to let them get back in the end zone. We're just putting something together to where you can build on. That's it."

Kye also completed 7 of 14 passes for 44 yards. Omarrion Hunter had 42 yards on 6 rushes for Watson Chapel.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Berry got going. His first pass attempt was good for 23 yards to Champ McNabb.

A 5-yard scoring toss was called back for holding, but Berry made up for it with his 15-yarder to Tate on the next play.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Berry for his four touchdown passes.

NEXT UP ...

Watson Chapel will have next week off and host Vilonia on Nov. 13. Morrilton will host White Hall next Friday.

Asia Bennett was crowned as Watson Chapel homecoming queen before kickoff of Friday's game against Morrilton. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

