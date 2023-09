DeWITT 45, HAMBURG 28

HAMBURG -- Justin Ross had a big night on both sides of the ball in DeWitt's (6-0, 4-0 4A-8) win over Hamburg (1-5, 1-3).

Ross caught two touchdown passes and had a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

DeWitt's Owen St. John opened the scoring by returning a fumble for a touchdown. He later added a touchdown run.