Dillon, Bourne propel Sheridan

SHERIDAN – A strong connection between quarterback and receiver helped Sheridan win its second straight game Friday night.

Sheridan defeated Sylvan Hills 27-23 on homecoming night at Yellowjacket Stadium.

The Yellowjackets (2-3, 2-2 in 6A East) claimed its second-straight victory thanks to a fourth-down stop and a clock-chewing drive, sealed by a 49-yard quarterback keeper by junior Brady Dillon that allowed the Yellowjackets to take a knee.

Sylvan Hills (0-5, 0-3) had a chance to retake the lead late but fell short in the red zone.

Sheridan head coach and former Sylvan Hills assistant Tyler Turner said the Yellowjackets fought to the end.

"We had to bow our necks there at the end," Turner said. "I'll take an ugly win any day of the week. Defense got a stop when we needed to and got to ice the game, so I'm proud of those guys."

Dillon completed 18 of 37 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, all going to senior Jackson Bourne. He caught seven passes for 173 yards.

Dillon said Bourne is a great player and teammate.

"He's an awesome person overall," Dillon said. "I love throwing the ball to him. We may have a few times where we don't connect, but it all ends up in our favor eventually. We'll have our bad plays, and we'll have our great plays. Sometimes, he makes me look great. Sometimes, I give him the best ball [I] can."

Dillon and Bourne's first touchdown was a 25-yard pass that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Sylvan Hills responded immediately with a trick play. Isaiah Rivera fielded the resulting kickoff and began to return it, but he pitched it to Josiah Rainey on a reverse. Rainey sprinted to the end zone to give the Bears the lead back 13 seconds after losing it, though the extra point was missed after a delay of game penalty.

Dillon and Bourne connected for a second touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Yellowjackets their first lead at 14-13. The Bears used up the final 1:46 of the half before Alex Bohlman kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired, giving them a 16-14 halftime lead.

Sheridan retook the lead in the third quarter after a Sylvan Hills miscue. The Bears punted from their own 31-yard line, but the punt went high in the air before bouncing backward. It was fielded at the Sylvan Hills 30-yard line, a loss of one yard. C.J. Dollarhide broke free on the next play to put the Yellowjackets up 21-16.

Bourne's third touchdown catch came late in the third quarter. He broke a tackle on the sideline for a 51-yard score.

Sylvan Hills got back in the game midway through the fourth quarter after a 7-yard touchdown run by Malachi Sherwin, but Sheridan's defense got a fourth down stop in the red zone on the Bears' next drive.

Turner said he is proud of his team for finishing the game out.

"Defense has been getting better every week," Turner said. "We needed that. I thought we did a better job tackling this week, but we still gotta keep growing."