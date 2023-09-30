Dogs wanted in fatal attack are all caught

GENOA — All five dogs from a pack that are believed to have killed a Miller County woman Sunday have been captured, authorities said.

The dogs are being held at the Texarkana Animal Care and Adoption Center, Sheriff Wayne Easley said.

Brenda Whitt, 59, of Genoa was found Sunday inside an old vehicle on her property on County Road 18, according to the sheriff’s office. Whitt is believed to have been killed by dogs and had tried to take shelter inside the vehicle.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Texarkana animal control officers worked with the sheriff’s office to capture the dogs, Easley said. Miller County does not have its own animal control officers.

Physical evidence found at the scene will be used to confirm the dogs were the animals that killed the victim, Easley said.

On Monday, two more reports of dog bites from the pack were reported to the sheriff’s office.

No recent dog bites or attacks had been reported to the sheriff’s office prior to Sunday. The dogs are expected to be euthanized, Easley said.

The death remains under investigation. The owner of the dogs is cooperating with law enforcement, Easley said.