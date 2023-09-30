Drew County crash kills pickup driver

A Fountain Hill man died in a crash on U.S. 425 in rural Drew County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Billy Yates, 66, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 south on the highway about 12:50 p.m. when he veered across the centerline, causing the driver of a 2022 Freightliner in the opposite lane to swerve into a ditch to avoid hitting him, according to the report.

However, the Ford that Yates was driving hit the rear axle of the Freightliner and crashed, fatally injuring Yates, the report says.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time, a trooper investigating the collision reported.