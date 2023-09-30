Effects of shutdown on PB area weighed

The clock is ticking down to zero for the operation of the federal government, but if the buzzer does go off, the Pine Bluff area will not likely suffer from it.

Elected officials in the House and Senate from both sides of the aisles have been working to keep the government open beyond tonight's midnight deadline, but as of Friday evening, the prospects did not look particularly good.

Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman, who represents the 4th District, which includes Jefferson County, "remains optimistic," said Sarah Henderson, communications director.

"He voted today on a measure to keep the government open," she said. "Unfortunately, we were not successful. The House continues to work as well as the Senate. As of now, we're still remaining hopeful."

At last check, a small, hard-right group of House Republicans were still standing in the way of votes on measures to keep the government open because they feel that government spending needs to be reined in. Even if plans started to fall together, lawmakers doubted whether the actions would be quick enough to avert a shutdown. And some of the measures the Republican-led House might be able to pass would likely be rejected by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

But for the handful of federal operations in the area, a shutdown would apparently not create much of an inconvenience.

The arsenal employs between 600 and 650 civilians and a small number of military personnel, and they will all get up and be able to go to work on Monday morning, an official said.

"For now, Pine Bluff Arsenal will not be affected by a government shutdown," said Cheryl D. Avery, chief public affairs officer. "PBA is one of the Army's Organic Industrial Bases (OIB). We work off non-appropriated funds and use no taxpayer dollars, so we keep working regardless."

Avery said the arsenal is part of the Army Working Capital Fund (AWCF), which operates numerous commercial-like businesses and industrial facilities that provide essential services and support readiness and sustainability of the warfighting forces.

"As an AWCF facility, PBA generates revenue from the sale of the products we make and services we provide to the Warfighter," Avery said. "Essentially, PBA works off a budget, called a NOR or Net Operating Report, which is the net difference between PBA's expenses and funds we receive for a single fiscal year."

The arsenal is under the command of the U.S. Army Materiel Command and the U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command and "serves a critical need for the domestic production of illuminating, infrared, phosphorus and smoke munitions. As a Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for Chemical and Biological Defense Equipment (2005), Smoke Ammunition (2017) and Textile Production (2020), the Arsenal is responsible for a variety of products that save lives and protect our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines," Avery said.

The Social Security office in Pine Bluff will also remain open and provide most of the operations that people are accustomed to receiving, according to information the Social Security Administration made available. The office, however, will not work on benefit verifications, earnings record corrections and updates, payee accountings, prisoner activities-suspension, requests from third parties for queries, freedom of information requests, IT enhancement activities, public relations, training, replacement Medicare cards or overpayments processing.

"Payments for Social Security benefits will continue, and payments for Supplemental Security Income will continue through the first quarter of FY 2024," according to the information. "Frontline, direct-service to the public will continue. Field offices and the national 1-800 number will be staffed and open to the public for many public-facing services, but we expect they will also be handling an increase in public inquiries related to the shutdown."

VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers will be open, according to additional information from Westerman's office.

"VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits," according to a VA information sheet. "Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue. The Board of Veterans' Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans' cases."

Some VA work, however, will be curtailed, such as veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities, and the VA education benefits contact center (GI Bill Hotline: 1-888-GIBILL-1 or 1-888-442-4551) will be closed as will the VA benefits regional offices.

"Public affairs and outreach to Veterans will cease," stated the sheet. "No grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries. Applications for pre-need burial at VA cemeteries will not be processed. No printing of new Presidential Memorial Certificates. No outreach to state, county, tribal, municipal, faith-based, and community-based partners by VA Central Office."

Information about the National Center for Toxicological Research was requested. In response, the federal Food and Drug Administration, which oversees NCTR, sent a link to an FDA site, which did not specifically mention the research center or how a shutdown would affect it.