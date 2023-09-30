The riverbed is exposed in the Mississippi River in St. Louis earlier this month. A long stretch of hot, dry weather has left the Mississippi River so low that barge companies are reducing their loads just as Midwest farmers are preparing to harvest their crops and send tons of corn and soybeans downriver to the Gulf of Mexico. (AP/Jeff Roberson)

Low water on the Mississippi River is going to be a problem for Arkansas farmers due to the impact on barge traffic just... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Experts warn low river spells trouble for state’s farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content