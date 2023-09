FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in Fayetteville.

Officers were called at 11:58 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex at 1557 N. Leverett Ave. in reference to a death, according to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department.

A 49-year-old man was found dead with suspicious injuries, the post says. Detectives responded to investigate.

The man's name and his suspected cause of death were not included in the post. The investigation is ongoing.