The nation in brief: FBI finds missing Proud Boys member

FBI finds missing Proud Boys member

Federal agents found a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before he was supposed to be sentenced for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot unconscious after he tried to "covertly return" to his home, the FBI said Friday.

Christopher Worrell, of Naples, Fla., was taken to a hospital where he remained Friday, according to the FBI's Tampa office. The FBI did not provide further details about his condition.

Authorities had been searching for weeks for Worrell, who had been on house arrest when he went missing last month ahead of his sentencing in Washington. Prosecutors had been seeking 14 years in prison for Worrell on convictions for assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses.

The FBI said agents quickly surrounded and entered Worrell's home Thursday after he returned, found the man unconscious and "immediately provided medical attention."

Worrell's attorney, William Shipley, did not immediately return a phone message Friday.

Worrell, 52, was convicted after a bench trial in May of assaulting officers with pepper spray gel Jan. 6, 2021.

Michigan teen shooter up for life in prison

DETROIT -- A teenager who killed four fellow students at Michigan's Oxford High School is eligible for life in prison with no chance for parole, a judge ruled Friday, finding only a "slim" chance for rehabilitation after the 2021 attack.

Judge Kwame Rowe announced the decision over videoconference.

Ethan Crumbley will be sentenced Dec. 8 in Oakland County court, a day when survivors and families can tell the judge about how the shooting affected their lives.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence for adults in Michigan. But the shooter was 15 at the time, which now gives the judge options: life in prison or a shorter term -- somewhere from 25 years to 40 years at a minimum -- and an eventual opportunity for freedom.

The hearing was the result of a series of major decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court and Michigan Supreme Court about how to treat teenagers who are convicted of murder. The burden was on prosecutors to show that a life sentence in the Oxford tragedy would not be an excessive punishment.

Rowe said they had cleared that hurdle.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who is seeking a life sentence, said she hopes the judge's ruling brings "some comfort" to the Oxford community ahead of the final hearing in December.

Crumbley, now 17, pleaded guilty to murder, terrorism and other crimes. His legal team declined to comment.

Police arrest man in concert shooting

MEMPHIS -- A man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby, police said Thursday.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs at a home in Memphis, police said on social media.

Police responded to the Sept. 7 shooting at the FedExForum, located just steps from the Beale Street tourist destination in downtown Memphis.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired. A man was wounded and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The concert was canceled, and the building was evacuated. Police have not said how the suspect was able to bring a gun into the arena, which contracts with a private security company to screen people for weapons. The arena has since instituted a clear bag policy for patrons.

Officers found guns, ammunition and drugs in the home where Young was arrested. Two other men who were in the home were also arrested on drug charges.

Baton Rouge police arrest 3 of their own

BATON ROUGE -- The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three of its own officers, including a deputy chief, and charged them with trying to cover up excessive force during a strip search inside a department bathroom, the police chief announced Friday.

The findings announced Friday stemmed from one of several administrative and criminal inquiries surrounding the street crimes unit.

The officers charged include Troy Lawrence Sr., a deputy chief who faces counts of malfeasance in office, principle to obstruction of justice, principle to battery and principle to theft. Lawrence's son, Troy Lawrence Jr., is a former Baton Rouge police officer who has been at the center of allegations surrounding the street crimes unit. Earlier this month, he was arrested on a simple battery charge.

Jesse Barcelona was charged with malfeasance in office, principle to theft and principle to obstruction of justice. Todd Thomas was booked on simple battery, theft, malfeasance and obstruction of justice. A fourth officer, Douglas Chutz, is also facing a count of malfeasance in office.

Thomas' defense attorney, John McLindon, declined to comment.

An email sent to the police union seeking comment Friday afternoon was not immediately answered.



