Federal government shutdown would cause furloughs for about 70 Arkansas executive-branch employees, official says

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration officials anticipate about 70 state executive branch employees with salaries funded by the federal government will be furloughed Monday in the event of a federal government shutdown, a spokesperson for the department said Friday.

The number includes about 36 employees at the Department of Human Services, 20 or fewer employees at the Department of Health, and six employees at the Department of Corrections' Division of Community Correction, finance department spokesperson Scott Hardin said.

"The remaining departments with furloughs will be three or less employees," he said in a written statement. "These figures may change as more information regarding a potential shutdown is made available."

The finance department remains in close contact with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office and executive branch department leaders, ensuring Arkansas is ready should the shutdown occur, Hardin said.

On Thursday, Hardin had a slightly smaller estimate of the number of executive branch employees who would be furloughed out of Arkansas' 14,000-plus executive branch employees with salaries funded wholly or partially by the federal government. At that point, he said state officials expected about 50 would be furloughed starting Monday if the federal government shuts down.

The approximately 36 Department of Human Services employees who would be furloughed Monday in the event of a shutdown work in the department's Division of Provider Services and Quality Assurance, department spokesperson Gavin Lesnick said Friday.

Fewer than 20 employees at the state Department of Health would be affected by a shutdown, department spokesperson Meg Mirivel said Friday.

"The programs are the CMS Medicare Survey & Certification Program and the FDA Mammography Quality Standards Act Certification Program," she said in a written statement.

State Department of Corrections spokesperson Dina Tyler said Friday that the six Division of Community Correction employees who would be furloughed are drug treatment staff in positions funded by a federal grant.

State Department of Energy and Environment spokesperson Carol Booth said Friday that the department receives substantial funding from federal grants.

"Many Department employees are funded partially or wholly by federal grants," Booth said in a written statement. "At this time, the Department does not expect that it will need to furlough any employees for a minimum of two (2) weeks. The Department has reserve federal funding on hand to ensure E&E's essential functions continue in the short term. However, the length of the potential federal government shutdown will factor into the ongoing decision-making of the Department. The Department will continue to frequently verify funding in order to make timely decisions regarding continued operations."

Hardin said Thursday that a majority of the 15 executive branch departments receive some form of federal funding, and approximately 14,000 positions within the executive branch are partially or fully funded with federal dollars.

"Should a shutdown occur, employees will be notified by their Departments regarding work status for Monday," he said. "While some may be affected, we anticipate the vast majority will continue work next week. A wide variety of factors, including the length of the shutdown and specific funding source, could alter each program's status if the shutdown continues."

In a memo dated Wednesday to the 15 Cabinet secretaries, Sanders said, "September 30, 2023, at midnight is the deadline for the Biden Administration to work with Congress and avoid a shutdown of the federal government.

"As a state, we must be prepared for the federal government to fail at its duty and ensure the continuation of those services vital to the protection of public health, safety and welfare, while at the same time temporarily suspending government services that rely on federal funding," said the Republican governor, who is a former White House press secretary under then-President Donald Trump.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed in dramatic fashion Friday as a robust faction of hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain.

McCarthy's right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient.

The White House and House Democrats on Friday rejected the Republican approach as too extreme. The vote was 198-232, with 21 hard-right Republicans voting to sink the package. House Democrats voted against it.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Department of Transportation are constitutionally independent in the executive branch.

There will be no furloughs of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employees in the event of a shutdown, commission spokesperson Keith Stephens said Friday.

Asked whether Department of Transportation officials have determined which programs will be suspended and how many employees will be furloughed in the event of a shutdown, department spokesperson David Parker said Friday, "We do not expect an interruption of service."

The state's colleges and universities are constitutionally independent from the state's executive branch.

The federal government could affect public universities in Arkansas, particularly the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, according to officials of the state's largest higher education institutions.