Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

Caron Pettis, 43, of 805 S.E. Hummingbird Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Pettis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Cliff Cloud, 39, of 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive, 210, in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Cloud was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center 0n $50,000 bond.

Doil Harvey, 65, of 5000 Luvene Ave., Room 228, in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Harvey was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center 0n $10,000 bond.

Margaret Debrum, 36, of 1503 Christy Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Debrum was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Darrell Snyder, 28, of 2808 Mount Olive Road in Elkins, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Snyder was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center 0n $25,000 bond.