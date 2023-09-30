Follow live: Razorbacks face Aggies in Southwest Classic

4:56, 2Q - Texas A&M 10, Arkansas 6

The Aggies attempted a 49-yard field goal to try to grab a seven-point lead, but the kick banged off the left upright and missed.

The missed field goal snaps an eight-series streak of scores for Arkansas' opponent dating to last weekend at LSU.

The Razorbacks have plenty of time to potentially get a score and some momentum going into halftime.

8:56, 2Q - Texas A&M 10, Arkansas 6

KJ Jefferson on third-and-7 threw short of Isaac TeSlaa and the Razorbacks were forced to punt for the first time.

Max Fletcher hit a 69-yard punt that nearly pinned the Aggies inside their own 1, but officials ruled it a touchback.

Al Walcott has entered the game at safety in place of Hudson Clark.

10:26, 2Q - Texas A&M 10, Arkansas 6

It looked like the Aggies were going to march down the field and score again.

Chris "Pooh" Paul made a tackle for loss on a first-down play, then Max Johnson threw his first two incompletions of the game to bring out the field goal unit. Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern broke up the pass on third down.

Aggies receiver Evan Stewart, who caught the first touchdown of the game, went down with an injury prior to the field goal.

13:00, 2Q - Texas A&M 7, Arkansas 6

Cam Little came on again and hit a 25-yard field goal after the Razorbacks failed to get into the end zone during a red zone trip.

Arkansas has one touchdown in its last six red zone trips against the Aggies. Little was brought out following a third-down draw play that looked completely out of sync.

End 1Q - Texas A&M 7, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks are driving for the second straight series.

They will open the second quarter with the football at the Aggies' 11. Rocket Sanders is running the ball hard.

Sanders' catch on a screen play earlier picked up 38 yards and pushed Arkansas toward the red zone. On the next snap, he ran for seven yards.

The Razorbacks and Aggies were a combined 6 of 7 on third down in the quarter. Arkansas was 4 of 5, making it 12 of its last 18 in the last two games.

Now the Razorbacks need to cash in with seven points in this red zone trip.

2:36, 1Q - Texas A&M 7, Arkansas 3

The Aggies responded quickly with a score of their own. They found the end zone.

Max Johnson hit Evan Stewart in stride for a 32-yard touchdown. Stewart appeared to beat defensive back Hudson Clark on the play.

Stewart also had a touchdown reception against the Razorbacks in 2022. Johnson was 5 of 5 passing for 73 yards on the drive.

The Aggies were 2 of 2 on third down.

6:45, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Texas A&M 0

The Razorbacks melted a lot of time off the clock on their opening drive, and they netted a career-best 52-yard field goal by Cam Little.

Arkansas went 42 yard in 15 plays. KJ Jefferson engineered three third-and-long conversions that kept the series alive.

Texas A&M sacked Jefferson twice and had three stops for lost yardage.

Pregame

Texas A&M has owned its series with Arkansas since the Razorbacks won three in a row from 2009-11.

Arkansas beat the Aggies 20-10 in 2021, but fell in heartbreaking fashion last season 23-21 after a Cam Little field goal attempt missed with less than two minutes remaining.

As Razorbacks players walked on the field at AT&T Stadium, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was getting a workout in on a stationary bike on Arkansas' sideline. Sam Pittman did not say during the course of the week whether the back would return or not this week, but he was active in warmups.

Texas A&M is expected to start quarterback Max Johnson in place of the injured Conner Weigman, who is out for the season with a foot injury. Johnson started for the Aggies against the Razorbacks last season and finished 11-of-21 passing for 151 yards and 1 touchdown.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson needs one touchdown to move to No. 1 in program history in touchdown responsibility. He also needs 114 yards to take the top spot in total yards gained.

Some players who are not with the team today: defensive end Jashaud Stewart, defensive tackle Marcus Miller and linebacker Carson Dean.

The Razorbacks are 5.5-point underdogs, according to Saracen Casino Resort.