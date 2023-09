FORDYCE 47, DREW CENTRAL 14

FORDYCE -- Keillin Ellison had a receiving touchdown and scored another off an interception return as Fordyce (3-3, 2-0 3A-6) beat Drew Central (1-5, 0-2).

Kobe Cunningham, Brenton Sledge, Malik Harden and Brenden Simmons each had a rushing touchdown for the Redbugs.