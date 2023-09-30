Funding fails as hard-liners rebuff motion

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the federal government temporarily open collapsed in dramatic fashion Friday as a robust faction of hard-right holdouts rejected the package, making a shutdown almost certain.

McCarthy's right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30% to many agencies and severe border security provisions, calling it insufficient.

The White House and Democrats rejected the Republican approach as too extreme. The vote was 198-232, with 21 hard-right Republicans voting to sink the package. The Democrats voted against it.

"There's not many options left," said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., admitting it was "frustrating that 21 people who claim to be conservatives" would vote with Democrats to "tank a plan that was very conservative."

The bill's complete failure a day before today's deadline to fund the government leaves few options to prevent a shutdown. A clearly agitated McCarthy left the House chamber. "It's not the end yet; I've got other ideas," he told reporters.

The outcome puts McCarthy's speakership in serious jeopardy with almost no political leverage to lead the House at a critical moment that has pushed the government into crisis. Even the failed plan, an extraordinary concession to immediately slash spending by one-third for many agencies, was not enough to satisfy the hard-right flank that has upturned his speakership.

The federal government is heading straight into a shutdown after midnight tonight that would leave 2 million military troops without pay, furlough federal workers and disrupt government services and programs that Americans rely on from coast to coast. Congress has been unable to fund the agencies or pass a temporary bill to keep offices open.

IN THE SENATE

The Senate was pushing ahead Friday with its own plan favored by Republicans and Democrats to keep the government open while also bolstering Ukraine aid and U.S. disaster accounts. But that won't matter with the House in political chaos.

Some Republican senators appeared to back away from a bipartisan agreement to avoid a government shutdown, insisting either on adding money for border security or eliminating billions of dollars in emergency assistance for Ukraine. Many House Republicans want border funding added to a stopgap bill and don't support any Ukraine aid. But Senate Republicans, too, lacked consensus.

Funding for Ukraine remains popular among most Republicans in the upper chamber. And an hours-long midday meeting did not yield any firm proposal on border policy to add to the Senate's version of a stopgap bill.

"There's interest, but no unanimity in any way," Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said. "Since I've been here, this looks about as complicated as you could get."

Twenty-eight Senate Republicans joined all present Democrats earlier in the week to support a procedural motion to advance the continuing resolution, which includes more than $6 billion in Ukraine aid and roughly the same amount of relief for natural disasters in the United States. Asked if that package could garner 10 GOP votes -- enough support to defeat a filibuster -- after the House made its position clear, Braun said, "I wouldn't want to bet on that right now."

One of the Senate's most vocal opponents of more aid to Ukraine said dropping that provision was essential.

"The only thing that I think will pass the House in the Senate is a clean CR without Ukraine funding on it," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. "And if [Senate Democrats] don't do that, they're shutting the government down because they believe more strongly in funding Ukraine's government than they believe in funding our own government."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer lambasted efforts in the House, calling a potential shutdown "entirely Republican manufactured.

"I hope the speaker snaps out of the vice grip he's put himself in, and stops succumbing to the thirty or so extremists who are running the show in the House," Schumer said. "Mr. Speaker, time has almost run out."

The Senate will take another procedural vote at 1 p.m. today to advance its stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown. But other parliamentary hurdles remain, potentially pushing a vote on final passage of the bill, which would then still have to win approval in the House, to Monday.

House Democratic Whip Katherine M. Clark said plainly that the House needs to take up the Senate CR. "Take the deal that they already negotiated and prevent the pain of a shutdown."

WHITE HOUSE DOOR SHUT

The White House has brushed aside McCarthy's overtures to meet with President Joe Biden after the speaker walked away from the debt deal they brokered earlier this year that set budget levels.

"Extreme House Republicans are now tripling down on their demands to eviscerate programs millions of hardworking families count on," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Catering to his hard-right flank, McCarthy had returned to the spending limits the conservatives demanded back in January as part of the deal-making to help him become the House speaker.

His package would not have cut the Defense, Veterans or Homeland Security departments but would have slashed almost all other agencies by up to 30%.

It also added strict new border security provisions that would kickstart building the wall at the southern border with Mexico, among other measures. Additionally, the package would have set up a bipartisan debt commission to address the nation's mounting debt load.

Ahead of voting, the Republican speaker all but dared his holdout colleagues to oppose the package. The House bill would have kept operations open through Oct. 31.

"Every member will have to go on record where they stand," McCarthy said.

Asked if he had the votes, McCarthy said, "We'll see."

But as soon as the floor debate began, McCarthy's chief Republican critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, announced he would be voting against the package, urging his colleagues to "not surrender."

The hard right, led by Gaetz, has been threatening McCarthy's ouster, with a looming vote to try to remove him from the speaker's office unless he meets the conservative demands. Still, it's unclear whether any other Republican would have support from the House majority to lead the party.

Gaetz said afterward that the speaker's bill "went down in flames, as I've told you all week it would."

He and others rejecting the temporary measure want the House to instead keep pushing through the 12 individual spending bills needed to fund the government, typically a weeks-long process, as they pursue their conservative priorities.

SENSE OF DREAD

Some of the Republican holdouts, including Gaetz, are allies of Donald Trump, who is Biden's chief rival in 2024. The former president has been encouraging the Republicans to fight hard for their priorities and even to "shut it down."

The margin of defeat shocked even Republican members.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said: "I think what this does, if anything, I think it's going to rally people around the speaker and go: 'Hey, the dysfunction here is not coming from leadership in this case. The dysfunction is coming from individuals that don't understand the implications of what we're doing here.'"

Garcia said, "For the people that claim this isn't good enough, I want to hear what good enough looks like."

Another Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, a member of the Freedom Caucus who supported the package, suggested the House was losing its leverage with the failed vote: "We control the purse strings. We just ceded them to the Senate."

Republicans convened for a closed meeting later Friday afternoon that grew heated, lawmakers said, but failed to produce a new plan. Leaders announced the House would stay in session next week, rather than return home, to keep working on some of the 12 spending bills.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, criticized the proposed Republican cuts as hurting law enforcement and education and taking food out of the mouths of millions. She said 275,000 children would lose access to Head Start, making it harder for parents to work.

"This is a pointless charade with grave consequences for the American people," DeLauro said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves of The Associated Press; and by Marianna Sotomayor, Jacob Bogage, Eli Tan, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to the media about efforts to pass appropriations bills and avert a looming government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)



FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, right, and other GOP members, talks to reporters just after voting to advance appropriations bills on the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday, Sept. 30. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The stopgap spending bill was sunk by hard-right Republicans and puts McCarthy's speakership in serious jeopardy with almost no political leverage to lead the House at a critical moment that has pushed the government into crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., left, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., right, and other members of the House depart just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The stopgap spending bill was sunk by hard-right Republicans and puts McCarthy's speakership in serious jeopardy with almost no political leverage to lead the House at a critical moment that has pushed the government into crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, confer in the hallway near the House chamber just after a stopgap spending bill advanced on a procedural vote but with final passage uncertain, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pauses while speaking to the media about efforts to pass appropriations bills and avert a looming government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

