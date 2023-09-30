Great American Conference capsules

Se OKLAHOMA STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN Noon

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS Southeastern Oklahoma State 1-3, 1-3 Great American Conference; OBU 4-0, 4-0

COACHES Bo Atterberry (34-26 in sixth season at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 75-54 in 12th season overall); Todd Knight (147-99 in 24th season at OBU and 175-131-2 in 30th season overall)

SERIES OBU leads 33-21-4

LAST MEETING OBU roared back from an early 10-0 deficit to post a 40-18 victory to clinch the Great American Conference's outright title on Nov. 5, 2022, in Durant, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY OBU quarterback Riley Harms was recently selected as one of 15 semifinalists in NCAA Division II for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar athlete in college football. Southern Arkansas' Jacob Berry and Henderson State's Shaq Robinson are also semifinalists. ... Southeastern Oklahoma State picked up its first victory of the year a week ago when it blasted in-state rival Northwestern Oklahoma State. ... Freshman Carter McElhany earned his second consecutive league special teams player of the week honor after returning a kickoff 94 yards in the Tigers' win over the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Sept. 23. He is averaging a league-best 32.8 yards per return. ... Kaleb Whitley has tallied 482 all-purpose yards this season for the Savage Storm. That total is the third best in the GAC. ... Running back Kendel Givens, a junior, is four rushing touchdowns away from tying OBU's all-time record of 49, set by T.J. Cole from 2018-22. ... Bryce Fields has completed 49 of 91 passes for 718 yards with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for Southeastern Oklahoma State. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 95 yards. ... Today's game is the Tigers' homecoming, where they've gone 10-2 over the past 12 seasons.

SW OKLAHOMA STATE AT HARDING

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Southwestern Oklahoma State 0-4, 0-4 Great American Conference; Harding 4-0, 4-0

COACHES Ruzell McCoy (0-4 in first season at Southwestern Oklahoma State and overall);Paul Simmons (54-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 12-5

LAST MEETING Harding scored 16 of the game's final 22 points to beat Southwestern Oklahoma State 37-29 on Nov. 5, 2022, in Weatherford, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Harding's eight-game winning streak, which dates back to 2022, in the longest current run in NCAA Division II. It's also the sixth longest in program history. ... Southwestern Oklahoma State faced the nation's second-ranked rushing offense last week in Southern Nazarene, which averages 295 yards per game. Today, it'll see the country's best run offense in Harding. The Bisons average 361 yards on the ground. ... Jhalen Spicer rushed for a game-high 108 yards and scored twice in Harding's victory against the Bulldogs last season. Cole Keylon and Blake Delacruz, who recently earned GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week accolades, had 95 and 82 yards rushing, respectively, in the win. ... Ethane Hyche went over the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career last week for Southwestern Oklahoma State. He's run for 278 yards total and scored four of the team's six total touchdowns this year. ... The Bisons have five players among the GAC's top 25 in rushing. ... The Bulldogs have gained 43 first downs compared to 96 by their opponents. They've also been outgained 1,714 to 775 in yardage. ... Since 2015, Harding has lost by more than 10 points just once in league play -- a 35-24 defeat to Southern Arkansas in 2017.

HENDERSON STATE AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State 3-1, 3-1 Great American Conference; Oklahoma Baptist 3-1, 3-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (128-63 in 18th season at Henderson State and overall); Chris Jensen (41-63 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 7-0

LAST MEETING Henderson State rushed for 338 yards in bullying its way to a 51-24 victory on Nov. 5, 2022, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State has not lost consecutive games in a single season since 2018 when lost its final three games to Southern Arkansas, the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Ouachita Baptist. ... The 3-1 start to the year is tied for the best beginning Oklahoma Baptist has had since joining the Great American Conference in 2015. ... In 14 career games, Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards has passed for 3,161 yards with 29 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's 74 of 119 for 1,024 yards with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions in 2023. ... The Bison have the GAC's fourth-leading rusher in E.J. Moore, who's has 74 carries for 350 yards with 2 touchdowns, and passer in Aidan Thompson, who completed 79 of 135 passes for 843 yards and 8 scores. ... The Reddies have three players who have run for at least 150 yards. Korien Burrell has 204 yards while Edwards has 197. Jaquarion Turner also has churned out 152 yards. ... Tainique Taylor has defended seven passes this season for Oklahoma Baptist, which is second-best in the GAC. Brandon Spencer is also second with three interceptions. ... Both Oklahoma Baptist and Henderson State have beaten the same teams. They've also lost to the same team as well.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KVMH, FM-99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Southern Arkansas 3-1, 3-1 Great American Conference; Southern Nazarene 3-1, 3-1

COACHES Brad Smiley (7-7 in second season at SAU and overall); Dustin Hada (9-20 in fourth season at Southern Nazarene and overall)

SERIES SAU leads 9-1

LAST MEETING Gage Porter scored on a 3-yard run with seven second left in the game to lift Southern Nazarene to a 49-44 win on Nov. 5, 2022, in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY SAU won the first nine meetings in the series, but the last time it faced the Crimson Storm, the Muleriders were saddled with a loss. ... Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter leads the Great American Conference in rushing (146.5 yards/game), all-purpose yards (146.5 yards/game) and is tied for first in touchdowns (11). He's also third in total offense (299.3 yards/game). ... The Muleriders rank 14th in NCAA Division II in total offense with 457.5 yards per game and seventh in rushing at 252.5 yards per game. Quarterback O.B. Jones is third in the GAC in rushing (351 yards). ... Jarrell Farr has caught 13 passes for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Crimson Storm. Asa Robertson is close behind with 12 catches for 193 yards. ... After holding an opponent to less than 90 yards rushing just once in a game last year, SAU has limited three of the four teams it's faced this season to that amount. ... Southern Nazarene's Jack Wright has 8.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, which is the best mark in the conference. ... Jacob Berry and Gavin Rose each have 25 tackles to pace SAU's defense. Dawson Scott and Zay Woods are next with 21 stops apiece. Scott, a junior defensive end from Texas, also has seven tackles for losses.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS East Central (Okla.) 1-3, 1-3 Great American Conference; UAM 2-1, 2-1

COACHES John Litrenta (1-3 in first season at East Central (Okla.) and overall); Hud Jackson (44-81 in 12th season at UAM and overall)

SERIES East Central (Okla.) leads 11-5

LAST MEETING UAM was held to just 164 yards of offense in dropping a 16-0 decision on Nov. 5, 2022, in Ada, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY UAM is the only team in the Great American Conference that has already played Division II ranked teams in back-to-back weeks (No. 10 Harding on Sept 16., No. 5 Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 23). ... East Central (Okla.) running back Miles Davis ran for 189 yards last week in the Tigers' loss to Oklahoma Baptist. The senior added team highs in catches (4) and receiving yards (46) as well. ... The two teams have split the past six meetings, but the Tigers beat the Boll Weevils 35-10 when they last met in Monticello during the 2021 season. ... In all, four players have thrown at least four passes for the Tigers, led by Traair Edwards. He's completed 65 of 106 passes for 606 yards and 3 touchdowns for East Central (Okla.). ... UAM's Demilon Brown continues to lead the GAC in passing attempts (142) and yards (1,046). He's tied for second in completions (78) while tossing 11 touchdowns, which is also second. ... The Tigers' Dior Scott has 216 yards receiving, a mark that ranks 12th in the conference, but his 22 receptions is No. 2 behind the 26 catches that Henderson State's Timieone Jackson has amassed. ... It's homecoming for UAM, but it'll be three weeks before the Boll Weevils play at home after today because their next two games are on the road.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Northwestern Oklahoma State 0-4, 0-4 Great American Conference; Arkansas Tech 0-4, 0-4

COACHES Ronnie Jones (0-4 in his first season at Northwestern (Okla.) State and 11-35 in fourth season overall); Kyle Shipp (12-25 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 15-4

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech held a 10-point halftime lead and dominated the second half in a 45-20 victory on Nov. 5, 2022, in Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech has lost to Northwestern Oklahoma State just once since 2012. The setback occurred in 2018 when the Rangers rolled 21-0 in Alva, Okla. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State is last in several categories in the Great American Conference. The Rangers rank 12th in scoring offense (13.8 points/game), scoring defense (49.5 points/game), total yards allowed (510 yards/game) and passing defense (246.5 yards/game) just to name a few. ... Vershaud Richardson has a league-high five sacks for Arkansas Tech. The rest of his teammates have four combined. The nine sacks the Wonder Boys have are the sixth most in the conference. ... Darian Gill has been a bright spot for the Rangers with 246 yards rushing while Travis Romar leads the team with 17 catches. ... The Wonder Boys are still one of the least penalized teams in the GAC. The 15 flags they've drawn are second in the league and seventh nationally. ... Northwestern Oklahoma State has allowed 41 points or more in each of its games. ... Taye Gatewood has thrown for 812 yards on 68-of-109 passing with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. A week ago in a 49-3 loss at Southern Arkansas, he finished 26 of 41 for 195 yards but was sacked 5 times.