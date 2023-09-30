Gustek announces his bid for a 7th term as treasurer

Pine Bluff City Treasurer Greg Gustek will be seeking reelection for the office. He is currently serving in his sixth four-year term and wants to continue to do the job for the citizens of Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

"Serving the people of Pine Bluff in this position is an honor for me, being born, raised, educated and living always here in our great city. I am Pine Bluff Proud," Gustek said.

He is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and Louisiana Tech University.

Gustek is president of the Arkansas Land of Legends Travel Association Tourism Board, which promotes Jefferson, Cleveland, Grant and Lincoln counties.

He is also treasurer of the Lake Saracen Project Association. That board built the Lake Saracen Walking and Biking Trail, the Lake Saracen Splash Park and the all-inclusive playground where all children, even those with disabilities, can have fun, according to the release.

Gustek previously served the city for many years before retiring as director of the Pine Bluff Convention & Visitors Bureau, which was the sales, advertising and marketing department of the city. The bureau promoted many events such as the Business Expo, city festivals, the Area Agency Bass Tournament, Parks and Recreation events, Black Pilots of America and other air shows and all the museums and attractions.

He also served as executive director of the Pine Bluff Festival Association for many years, during which he owned and operated the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends holiday Christmas lights in Regional Park and the 4th of July Celebration.

Gustek explained that the city treasurer is the city's banker and an important part of the checks and balances of the city's finance department. However, he wanted to give credit to the finance staff that handles the day-to-day operations.

"They do an awesome job, and the citizens are fortunate to have their dedication working for them," he said.

He has been married to his wife, Rhonda, for 26 years and attends St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He will be running in the spring Democratic Primary and asks again for the community's continued support.