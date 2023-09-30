HARDING ACADEMY 45, LONOKE 14

SEARCY -- Owen Miller went 8-of-13 passing for 224 yards and 4 touchdowns to help Harding Academy (5-0, 2-0 4A-2) defeat Lonoke (2-3, 1-1) at First Security Stadium.

The Wildcats led 17-0 in the first quarter. Miller threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Kyler Hoover and 47 yards to Isaac Baker, then Griffin Thomas made a 38-yard field goal.

Harding Academy extended its lead to 31-0 in the second quarter as Wyatt Simmons scored from two yards out and Miller had a 9-yard touchdown run.

In the third quarter, Miller passed 67 yards to Luv Patel for another touchdown, after which Lonoke's Braden Allen connected a 73-yard pass to Denham Gooden for the Jackrabbits' first touchdown. Patel then caught a 27-yard scoring pass from Miller.

Lonoke's Marquez Jackson Jr. scored after a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter.