Hillary Clinton, panel discuss growing disengagement of society during Little Rock event

A documentary on the growing disengagement of society and the risks that poses to the country was the subject of an hour-long panel discussion Friday night in Little Rock involving former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

"Join or Die," a documentary that debuted in March at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, focuses on former Harvard professor Robert D. Putnam's half century of research into how America's civic decline can be traced through its decades-long drop in community connections -- or social capital -- of club and group membership.

"I'm not a preacher, and I don't even pretend to be one, but on this I can become preachy," said Putnam, author of the 2000 book "Bowling Alone." "If we don't begin to worry more about other people, we're doomed as a country, I really mean that."

That observation drew the loudest round of applause of the night during the discussion held at the Robinson Center by the Clinton Foundation's Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

Produced by siblings Pete and Rebecca Davis, the documentary was shown earlier Friday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.

Friday night, Putnam observed that there are two kinds of social capital: bonding -- connecting with people who are similar to you -- and bridging -- connecting with people who are different from you.

Bridging social capital, the harder of the two to accomplish, is what "we need most in the country" Putnam said.

Clinton, who was also an interview subject in "Join or Die," said that public and national service is "right there in the sweet spot of social capital."

She added, "if we can't persuade people to do it because it's a way of giving back, it's a way of getting new experiences, try to persuade people it's a way of actually keeping yourself healthier."

Putnam presented that the idea that loneliness is often presented as a "psychological state" where an individual person is "responsible for your loneliness. ... What I've been saying for a long time is that it's not. It's a social phenomenon.

"It's not your fault. It's our fault that we've not connected with one another."

The conversation at one point turned to the impact of the use of screens -- on computers, phones and tablets -- on the development of young people.

In her most pointed comments of the night, Clinton said that as a society "we are conducting a very dramatic, and I argue dangerous, experiment raising our children" via screens.

"It's different than it was with TV," she said. "With TV, you still had a much more active involvement with the outside world as kids growing up in the 50s, 60s, even the 70s. But with screen, there is evidence that literally the screens are changing the way the brain develops. The screens are often substituting for the kind of relationship building that babies, toddlers, children need from other people, particularly the adults in their life."

Clinton added that feelings of isolation and loneliness are "amplified now because of screens and social media and the way people spend so much time alone looking, not at another person, but at a screen. A facsimile of another person. A facsimile of a relationship. It's having, as the surgeon general has pointed out, a very real impact, particularly on young people. A rise in anxiety. A rise in depression. A rise in eating disorders. A startling rise in suicide between the ages of 10 and 14 and an even larger rise between 14 and 25.

"So when you think about what's happening in the real world, in our country right now, we do have an epidemic of loneliness, which is the exact opposite of what Bob and his work is really trying to point us to," Clinton said.

Later, Clinton noted that the belief of screens being detrimental in building social bonds was challenged in recent months when she talked to a group of 16-year-old girls.

After telling the girls about a surgeon general finding on how kids are spending too much time on screens, Clinton said it was "fascinating" that the group "pushed back" against that idea.

Paraphrasing the group, Clinton said the girls told her "what happens on that screen, that is our community. That is where we meet up. That is where we learn."

When Clinton emphasized it wasn't "face-to-face" communication, one girl responded.

"Yeah, and when you were growing up, you didn't have to worry about being shot in your school, did you?" the girl said.

"No," Clinton said she admitted. "That never crossed my mind, to be honest."