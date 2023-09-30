Sections
Home businesses on Pea Ridge Planning Commission agenda

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE -- Four items will be introduced during public hearings at the start of Tuesday's Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting.

Two home occupation requests, a rezoning request, and code changes for large-scale development, home occupation and accessory uses are on the agenda.

Those items, as well as the final development plat for Today's Bank and the final plat for Phase 1 of Wellington Hills subdivision, are listed on the agenda under new business.

Home occupation requests include:

Big Bounce NWA, by Cody Alexander at 380 Washburn Drive.

Ozzy Lu Enterprises LLC DBA Pinky Ridge Boutique, by Diana Roberts at 479 Baker St.

A representative for the Rounds Revocable Trust is seeking to rezone property at 1910 Slack St. from agricultural to residential for a possible multifamily development.

Code changes regarding the large-scale development, home opccupation and accessory uses have been discussed by planners at a work session.

Print Headline: Home businesses on planners’ agenda

