Happy birthday. You'll make big leaps in your personal life hitting goals you've thought about since you were small. A move brings new activities and social circles. More highlights: A stellar endorsement followed by an invitation. You'll become a master of something difficult. You'll focus on one quantifiable thing at a time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes you feel like you have no control over your emotions, and sometimes your emotions feel like they have no control over you. But today, you and your feelings will be on the same page.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In love, learning from your mistakes is key, but don't forget about learning from your wins. You'll take a trip down memory lane.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's no need to disavow traditional methods in favor of finding your own way. You can save time by building on the old ways instead.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When a behavior becomes a habit, it becomes less of a sensory experience. The task gets easier, but your attention goes to other things. You'll get excellent ideas when this happens.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Life is a team sport today and it would be bad sportsmanship to play every position or try to make every point yourself. Share the ball and set others up for the win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Society is built on hard jobs. And though you're glad not to be hauling slabs up pyramids or laying railroad track, your role seems challenging today because it is. Give yourself more credit and breaks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In something as simple as a short conversation, many things are exchanged -- the most obvious, like money or time, being the least significant. You'll give deep values, like respect and love, in casual interactions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Focus on what there is to love about your day-to-day. Domestic life will come into focus, which is not always as comfortable as you wish, but the things that make it home can be maximized and enjoyed tonight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people in the world who open their eyes in the morning and think, "I wonder what fresh fun I could get into today?" There are not a lot of them, though, so when you find them, keep track. Let them be your role models today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everyone seeks love. But when you feel like you might be excessive in your thinking or need, it's an invitation to allow and afford yourself more of those specific you-things that give you comfort and joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The idea of fun can be daunting. Sometimes you'd rather work, and that's OK. The pressure of trying new things will be less appealing than the certainties of working toward an expected outcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Feel your emotions without judgment, whether good or bad. Though you don't want to be gleeful in the face of people who are struggling, it's not the feeling itself that's wrong; you just need to take it somewhere else.