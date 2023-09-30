Marcialito Biol Benitez says he’s guilty of fraud charges tied to what prosecutors in California called a large-scale sham marriage agency that helped an estimated 600 clients skirt immigration laws over an almost six-year period, charging each up to $35,000 to submit false paperwork and staging fake weddings at chapels and parks.

Brianna Coppage , 28, who taught English at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she was put on leave and her access to school email and other software was suspended after officials discovered she was performing on OnlyFans to supplement her salary.

Monica Johnson-Markwork , 51, of Cordova, Tenn., was charged with felony aggravated assault as authorities say she shot a door-to-door salesperson she mistook for a hit man hired by a gang to kill her and her incarcerated son.

John Hargreaves, 34, of Belvidere, N.J., deliberately crashed his SUV into a home in Liberty Township and the Independence Township police headquarters, and while no one was injured in the collisions, he caused significant damage, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Paul Scrimo, 66, a married father of three who spent 18 years in prison for a murder he said he didn’t commit, was acquitted at a second trial in the 2000 strangulation death in Long Island, N.Y.

Jason Billingsley , 32, who is accused of killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere and committing a rape and arson days earlier, will be held without bail pending trial in those cases, Judge Tameika Lunn ruled.

Elijah Chingosho , Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe director, said the small plane that crashed near a southwestern diamond mine belonged to RioZim Limited, which partially owns the mine.

Lewis Rath , of Maple Falls, Wash., who falsely claimed San Carlos Apache heritage to sell carved wooden totem poles, transformation masks and pendants at downtown Seattle galleries, was sentenced to two years’ federal probation and 200 hours of community service.

Alana Pico , Maui Police Department spokesperson, said a man who fled from the Army’s Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers was arrested “without incident” on the island of Molokai.