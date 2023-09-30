JOE T. ROBINSON 36, VILONIA 15

VILONIA -- Joe T. Robinson (4-1, 3-0) beat Vilonia (0-4, 0-1) to remain undefeated in 5A-Central Conference play.

The Senators defense held the Eagles scoreless in the first three quarters, and cornerback Kevon Jones, a senior, returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Robinson's offense scored a touchdown in each quarter, including a 61-yard pass from Quentin Murphy to Isiah Reese.

Hunter Wells was responsible for both of the Eagles' touchdowns. He had a rushing touchdown and a 20-yard passing touchdown.