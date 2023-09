LAMAR 17, BENTON HARMONY GROVE 14

LAMAR -- A fourth quarter field goal helped the Warriors (4-1, 1-1 4A-4) edge past the Cardinals (2-4, 1-2 4A-4).

Lamar scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. Caleb Green scored from a yard out and Jarrett Dalton had a 4-yard score.

A 64-yard passing touchdown from Benton Harmony Grove's Lane Richardson to Peyton Potter in the third quarter tied the game at 14-14.