Lawyer: Client knows of records interference

A Rogers attorney said in a letter Friday that he represents a client "with firsthand knowledge" that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' office interfered with a state agency's response to a blogger's Freedom of Information Act requests.

Tom Mars addressed the letter to state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, who this week sent a letter to the chairmen of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee asking them to review the state's purchase of a $19,000 lectern for Sanders.

Hickey also asked auditors to investigate "all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor's office, made confidential," by a recent law that expanded what kind of records are exempt from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

In his letter on Friday, Mars asked if Hickey's request to auditors would include documents altered by the governor's office before being produced in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and "non-exempt documents that were knowingly withheld from production under the FOIA at the direction of the Governor's office."

Mars said his client has documents showing that the governor's office:

Altered a document requested by the blogger, Matt Campbell, to give it a different meaning, and instructed the Department of Transformation and Shared Services not to give the unaltered document to Campbell.

Withheld other "non-exempt" documents, including documents reflecting some of Sanders' Amazon purchases.

Removed portions of nonexempt email threads.

Directed a lawyer for the Transformation and Shared Services Department to provide the office with proposed responses to Campbell's Freedom of Information Act requests on flash drive, then returned a "sanitized version" to the department.

The swap, Mars wrote, was made to conceal the fact that the governor's office had altered an invoice from the Beckett Events firm and had, in its responses to Campbell, failed to provide "a number of documents that were not even arguably exempt from the FOIA or subject to any legal privilege."

Campbell, who first brought the state's purchase of the lectern to public attention, had previously published an invoice showing the state purchased the lectern from Beckett Events, an events management firm in Arlington, Va.

Both the governor's office and the Republican Party of Arkansas said the party used money from a special projects account to reimburse the state for the purchase.

[DOCUMENT: Read Mars letter to Sen Hickey » arkansasonline.com/930marsletter/]

Mars accused the governor's office of violating the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and a state law barring the tampering with a public record.

He said his client is willing to give "a confidential statement to the legislative auditors, under oath or otherwise, and allow them to review relevant documents in my client's possession."

Mars is the former director of state police under Sanders' father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Mars also worked as a personal attorney for Huckabee.

In response to a request for comment on the letter, Alexa Henning, Sanders' communications director, reiterated a comment she gave reporters Thursday.

"The governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay," Henning said.

Henning did not respond to a request for comment on the allegation that she interfered with Campbell's Freedom of Information Act requests.

Mars declined an interview request with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, saying, "My letter speaks for itself." Hickey confirmed he received Mars' letter, but didn't want to comment further.

Campbell said Friday he was not surprised by the allegations in the letter and that he has suspected the governor's office has interfered with his records requests.

Last week, Campbell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, two different invoices for the lectern: one with the handwritten phrase "To be reimbursed" handwritten and the other without the notation.

"So I assumed there was some interference going on," Campbell said.

Act 7 approved during a special session earlier this month, exempts records on governor's security detail and "records that reflect the planning or provision of security services provided" to constitutional officers, Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges.

The law is also retroactive to June 1, 2022, something Hickey said prompted concern among some lawmakers. Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police, said the law's retroactivity clause was needed as that's when planning for Sanders' protection detail began.

"I know that the only way to get to the bottom of this is to have Arkansas Legislative Audit -- a fact-finding, nonpartisan group -- go in and do a written detailed report that everybody can look at, and we can all just have the facts," Hickey said in an interview on Thursday.

State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, and chair of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, said the executive committee will likely take up the issue at its next meeting on Oct. 12.

Campbell said on X Friday that he had refiled his lawsuit over documents he requested from the Arkansas State Police on how much it spent protecting and transporting Sanders on a state plane. Campbell previously withdrew his lawsuit after he contracted covid-19 and had to miss a court hearing.