Is it indoctrination?

The Arkansas Department of Health is required under Acts 4 and 10, which prohibit covid vaccine mandates (and fully supported by Governor Sarah), to maintain information and data and make public any potential harms and risks incurred by taking the covid vaccine.

What seems to be missing is the requirement to maintain information and data, and make public any potential harms and risks incurred by remaining unvaccinated against this unpredictable virus. These include extreme sickness, long-term disability, up to and including death.

Odd that critical information on a virus that has sickened and killed millions of the unvaccinated worldwide would not warrant the attention of our education LEARNS Act governor.

Oh, well, I suppose the latter information would be considered by Governor Sarah and the finest in our state Legislature to be indoctrination and, after all, we don't need that, do we?

DODD AIZPURUA

Conway

Re-examine economy

When the U.S. economy had very low inflation and high productivity growth, the Federal Reserve was concerned about deflation (declining prices) and its potential negative economic effects. They, therefore, felt compelled to set a target for minimum inflation and settled on 2 percent in January 2012 under Fed Chair Ben Bernanke.

This somewhat arbitrary target now has the potential of having detrimental effects on the economy as the Fed continues to be quite persistent in doing whatever it takes and for as long as it takes to achieve the 2 percent inflation level.

In light of a much different set of circumstances in today’s economy, it is time to re-examine this target. This time is truly different in many ways.

Some of the fundamental differences suggesting a longer-term higher inflation rate include a smaller U.S. workforce, more retirees who consume without producing, slower productivity growth as we consume more services than goods, rising labor costs as witnessed by recent UPS and airline labor contract settlements, the expansion of labor union activity, the transition to clean energy putting a drag on productivity in the near term; and housing shortages which will persist for some time.

When conditions change, we need to re-examine our assumptions and goals. We are at a critical tipping point in our economy and can avoid much personal pain if we look at today’s realities and not yesterday.

CLINT VOGUS

Jonesboro

Clint Vogus is a management instructor at the Arkansas State University Neil Griffin College of Business.

Take power from mob

Sixty-six years ago the Little Rock Nine walked into Central High School escorted by federal troops ordered into service by then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His decision put control of that day in the hands of the federal government and took it away from the mob gathered in front of the school.

BILL LAMBRIGHT

Little Rock

Congress not working

You know each department of the government has specific roles to play, hopefully all for the good of the people. Congress was given the power of the purse. That means it has to pass a budget each and every year. It has failed again; I don’t remember the last time Congress did its job and passed a complete budget.

Here we are again; as I write this, the government is going to shut down unless some last-minute deal is done. Most likely a continuing resolution to just keep funding the government at the same level as last year. Congress is not doing the work, and then complains about the waste in government. I am not just talking about Democrats or Republicans; I am talking about all of them.

It seems like, and this is true of both parties, that all they want to do is play gotcha. Investigate something to death and do nothing about it. We all know when you have a group, nobody gets everything they want; you must compromise to get something done. I don’t know exactly when Congress started being treated as a royal court, but it may have something to do with the fact that many senators and representatives don’t move to Washington, D.C.; they commute on a weekly basis, fly in on Monday, fly home on Thursday evening. They don’t get to know each other or try to understand each other. They are just locked in with their party.

We desperately need term limits. We have people that are too old and have been there too long. No one 90 years old needs to be running the government. The framers did not address this because Congress was a part-time job, not a career, and people did not live as long. The people need to call for change. Congress will never impose term limits. As you can see, they don’t want to give up the power and the money.

MIKE SCOTT

Benton