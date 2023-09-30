Sections
Little Rock police investigate officer-related shooting

by Tony Holt | Today at 12:42 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An officer-related shooting that left one person in the hospital is being investigated by the Little Rock Police Department, the agency announced Saturday.

The shooting occurred near the corner of Mabelvale Pike and Mabelvale Circle, police said.

The injured person, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a media release.

The streets in the vicinity of the shooting were closed while police processed the scene early Saturday morning, authorities said.

No further details were available Saturday.


