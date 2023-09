LR HALL 39, DOVER 14

Little Rock Hall (1-4, 1-3 4A-4) won their first game of the season, defeating Dover (2-3, 0-4) at Scott Field in Little Rock.

Hall quarterback Jakorei Foreman Carter ran 12 yards for a touchdown, then threw a 57-yard scoring pass to Heden Singleton. Singleton had a 73-yard touchdown run, then Carter scored from 33 yards out.

Carter added another touchdown in the third quarter. Jahari Farbe also scored a touchdown for the Warriors.