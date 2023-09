MALVERN 48, WALDRON 0

MALVERN -- Jalen Dupree rushed for 226 yards and 5 touchdowns on 11 carries, helping Malvern (3-2, 1-0 4A-7) defeat Waldron (0-6, 0-2).

Also for the Leopards, Dyelon Caradine had 6 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Cedric Cook also hauled in a touchdown pass.

Malvern outgained Waldron 357-57.

Jarrod Barber had eight tackles for the Leopards.