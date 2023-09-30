Miami rallies, moves closer to postseason berth

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Bell's two-run double keyed a four-run, eighth-inning rally and the Miami Marlins moved closer to a playoff berth with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

The Marlins did little through seven innings but broke through against Colin Selby (2-2) to reduce their magic number to earn the NL's third wild-card spot to two.

Miami entered the weekend with a chance to clinch the franchise's first playoff berth in a non-pandemic-shortened season since 2003. The Marlins didn't get into Pittsburgh until almost dawn on Friday morning following a long night in New York in which their game against the Mets was delayed for more than three hours with two outs in the top of the ninth before finally being suspended with the Marlins up 2-1.

They would love to avoid needing a return trip to Citi Field to wrap up the regular season. Their 10th victory when trailing after seven innings this season helped.

Miami had just one runner reach third base over the first seven innings before jumping on Selby when he came on for Ryan Borucki with one out in the eighth.

Garrett Sampson started the surge with a single. Luis Arraez followed with a pinch-single that raised his batting average to a major league-best .354. Selby loaded the bases with a walk to Jorge Soler and Bell -- who spent his first four seasons with the Pirates from 2017-20 -- delivered a double off the right-field wall to bring the Marlins within one.

Jake Burger's RBI single tied the game and Jazz Chisholm's sacrifice fly off Carmen Mlodzinski put Miami in front. Huascar Brazoban (5-2) earned the victory with a scoreless seventh. Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 15 chances.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3 (10) Carlos Santana singled in the game-winning run in the 10th inning to send Milwaukee over Chicago.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 6 Carter Kieboom, Jake Alu, Kibert Ruiz, Dominic Smith and Lane Thomas homered to help Washington beat Atlanta. Washington tied a season high for home runs on a night the NL East champion Braves started resting regulars to prepare for the postseason.

REDS 19, CARDINALS 2 Cincinnati hit six home runs including Nick Martini's three-run shot in the first inning in a rout of St. Louis that kept the Reds alive in the National League wild-card race.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 4 Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in three runs, Bo Bichette had four hits and Toronto defeated Tampa Bay.

GUARDIANS 7, TIGERS 5 Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including two doubles, but Cleveland spoiled the first day of his valedictory weekend with a win over Detroit. Cabrera, playing the last three games of his career, doubled in his first two at-bats to raise his total to 626, breaking a tie for 13th place and moving two ahead of Hank Aaron. Cabrera singled in the seventh for his 3,173rd hit.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 0 Nick Pivetta allowed two hits in seven impressive innings and Trevor Story hit a two-run home run in the fifth to lift Boston to a victory over Baltimore. A day after winning the AL East title, the Orioles did little offensively but had to be encouraged by their own starter's effort. John Means (1-2) pitched into the seventh inning and looked like a solid option for Baltimore when it sets up its postseason rotation.

ROYALS 12, YANKEES 5 Every batter Kansas City sent up against Carlos Rodon scored, resulting in a nine-run first inning, and Bobby Witt Jr. added a two-run home run to become the first Royals player in the 30-30 club during a rout of New York that opened their season-ending three-game series.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 3, WHITE SOX 2 Trent Grisham hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and San Diego held on to defeat Chicago.

TWINS 7, ROCKIES 6 Ryan Jeffers had three hits, including one of three Minnesota home runs, and Michael A. Taylor homered and tripled to help the playoff-bound Twins beat Colorado.





Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs out a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a double against the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio reacts to his double against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez (28) and Akil Baddoo celebrate scoring against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

