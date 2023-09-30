Military leader Milley exits post





JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. -- Army Gen. Mark Milley delivered a full-throated defense of democracy and not-so-subtle swipes at former President Donald Trump during a packed ceremony Friday as he closed out his tumultuous four years as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Under cloudy skies at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Milley never mentioned the former president by name, but he practically shouted on two different occasions that the U.S. military swears to protect the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic," putting emphasis on "all" and "and."

"We don't take an oath to a king or a queen or to a tyrant or a dictator. And we don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator," he said. "We don't take an oath to an individual. We take an oath to the Constitution, and we take an oath to the idea that is America, and we're willing to die to protect it."

Milley is retiring after more than four decades of military service, including multiple combat deployments and two often-turbulent years as Joint Chiefs chairman under Trump. It was those years, and the battles he fought against Trump, that formed much of the underpinning of his farewell address and also were sprinkled throughout other speeches in the ceremony.

As chairman, Milley pushed back against a host of Trump's plans, including demands to pull all troops out of Iraq and Syria and his desire to put active-duty troops on Washington's streets to counter racial protests. Several books have described Milley's deep concerns about Trump's fitness as commander in chief and his worries that Trump would try to use the military to help block President Joe Biden's election.

Just a week ago, Trump railed against Milley in a post on Truth Social, condemning him as a treasonous "Woke train wreck" whose actions have been "so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!" The post, which some interpreted as a threat, has prompted Milley to ensure that his family has adequate protection.

But seemingly in response, Milley said, his voice booming, the military will protect the Constitution, no matter the personal price, because "we are not easily intimidated."

Biden, who spoke at the ceremony, continued the democracy theme, praising Milley's staunch defense of the Constitution, which "has always been Mark's North Star." And he said the general has been a steady hand guiding the military during one of the most complex national security environments.

Milley's four-year term as chairman ends at midnight tonight, and Air Force Gen.Charles Brown takes over Sunday. Milley is retiring after nearly 44 years of service.

The crowd of about 1,800 included past and current U.S. and international dignitaries and military leaders, families, friends, troops, veterans, wounded warriors and Gold Star families who lost loved ones in the wars.

Also present were five female Afghan special forces whom Milley worked to get out of the country as Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021. Capt. Mahnaz Akbari said they wanted to come to Milley's retirement to thank him for what he did for their country and for the female troops now in the United States.

One of the opening performances at the ceremony was a stirring rendition of "God Bless America" by Army Capt. Luis Avila, who was severely injured and lost a leg in a bomb blast in Afghanistan.





Gen. CQ Brown Jr. (left), incoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is sworn in Friday by Gen. Mark Milley (right), outgoing chairman, beside his wife, Sharene Guilford Brown, during a ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Fort Meyer, Va. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)





