MINERAL SPRINGS 70, LAFAYETTE COUNTY 0

MINERAL SPRINGS -- Javeon Fricks scored three defensive touchdowns to lead Mineral Springs (6-0, 2-0 2A-3) to a shutout win over Lafayette County (2-3, 1-1).

Fricks reached the end zone on an interception and two fumble recoveries. He also forced a fumble.

KT Thomas led the Hornets' offense with 7 carries for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns.