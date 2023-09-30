Sections
MOUNTAIN VIEW 56, ROSE BUD 14

Today at 2:15 a.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Mountain View (5-0, 1-0 8-man) earned a 42-point win over Rose Bud (0-5, 0-2).

The Yellowjackets kept the Ramblers scoreless in the first half. Drew Shelton scored a first-quarter touchdown after a 5-yard run, and Drew Isbell scored next in the second quarter after a 19-point run. Levin Rorie followed that up with an 8-yard touchdown run, followed by another by Isbell (21 yards) and another by Hayden Long (6 yards).

Mountain View scored first in the third quarter with Ladd Cook's 77-yard kickoff return before Rose Bud's Bryce Walls scored first for his team with a 2-yard run. Mountain View's Rush Sullivan scored a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter before Rose Bud scored the last touchdown of the game with a 21-yard run by Hayden Jennings.

