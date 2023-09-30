Murder suspect found in Rogers

A man wanted in the shooting death of a female and shooting of a male on Grider Field Ladd Road earlier this week was captured by police in Rogers on Thursday night.

Matthew Alan Ferry, 29, of Pine Bluff, was booked into and released from the Benton County jail Thursday. He was transported to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff, where he was booked at 12:32 a.m. Friday and will be held without bond.

Ferry, who was booked in Benton County under the name Matthew Alan Ferry-Payne, was wanted on one count of capital murder of Courtney Clary, one count of attempted capital murder of Samuel Stenberg and one count of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Ferry is subject to a 15-year sentence enhancement for the firearm charge if convicted. A capital murder conviction carries a sentence of life without parole or death.

According to an affidavit from Pine Bluff Police Det. Jason Boykin, Stenberg was standing outside of a white building behind the residence of 202 Grider Field Ladd Road on Monday when he reportedly told police; "He shot her in the head," and "I know he killed her." Ferry reportedly left the scene in a Dodge Charger. Police responded to the scene at about 6:25 p.m.

Stenberg had been shot several times and was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, according to the affidavit. His condition has not been reported.

Clary was located lying on her back near the doorway and bleeding from her head, according to police.

Security camera footage from a business owner revealed a maroon Charger leaving the area of a residence and traveling back east and then south on U.S. 65 toward Dumas. Police managed to locate the vehicle through their Flock camera system and tracked the license plate number to Ferry.

Ferry reportedly called his grandmother Tuesday and threatened to kill himself, but told her he loved her. The grandmother reportedly called for a welfare check on Ferry, but there was no response at his residence.

Ferry has also been a defendant in five other cases filed by the state since 2012, according to court records.