



Britney Spears knows she "spooked everyone" by twirling two large kitchen knives around her head and body. So, she posted another video of herself dancing with the blades. "These are fake knives my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she captioned her video shared Thursday night. "These are not real knives." The singer also told fans that "no one needs to worry or call the police" about her behavior. She was subject to a wellness check Wednesday by Ventura County officials after someone with personal ties expressed concern about her recent videos. A deputy with the Ventura County sheriff's office arrived at the singer's Thousand Oaks home but learned from her attorney and security team that she was not in danger. The deputy left shortly after. "We believe that well-being check was sufficient," a sheriff's office spokesperson said. The Los Angeles-based Hand Prop Room did not immediately confirm Friday whether Spears or her team had rented two knives. In her Friday post, Spears wrote, "I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers, Shakira."

Rapper Yung Gravy and Rick Astley have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over the use of Astley's 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" -- also known as the Rickroll song -- in a 2022 Yung Gravy track. In January, Astley sued Yung Gravy, whose legal name is Matthew Hauri, for "deliberate theft" of Astley's voice on the rapper's hit single "Betty (Get Money)," which includes a rerecording of the 1980s song. The suit also named the song's producers, Nick Seeley, David Wilson and Dillon Francis, and record label Republic Records. The settlement was reached out of court Sept. 22, according to court documents obtained by the Times. Hauri's attorney, Michael Niborski, filed the document notifying the Los Angeles Superior Court of the settlement Tuesday, but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Although the song's producers received permission to use the composition of the 1987 original, they hadn't gotten consent to use Astley's voice as a sample, according to the lawsuit, which called the rerecording "a deliberate theft of Mr. Astley's voice." It further accused the producers of "an effort to capitalize off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley." Astley's lawsuit sought a payment amount that would have been set in trial but was "believed to be in the millions of dollars." Neither Niborski nor Astley's attorney, Richard Busch, responded immediately to the Los Angeles Times' requests for comment Thursday.





Yung Gravy is shown at the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)





