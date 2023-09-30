National parks set to close if staff funding stops

PHOENIX -- Entrances to national parks will be blocked and thousands of park rangers will be furloughed if Congress doesn't reach a budget agreement this weekend, the Department of Interior said Friday.

The stance is a reversal from five years ago, when the Trump administration kept some parks open in a move that was lambasted as illegal by the Government Accountability Office, the congressional watchdog.

This time around, the majority of more than 420 national park units will be off-limits to the public starting Monday, Interior officials said. The governors of Arizona and Utah vowed to keep some of the most iconic parks, including Grand Canyon and Zion, open with state funding.

Whether tourists can access other national parks will depend on size, location and other factors. Generally, if a site is closed or locked during nonbusiness hours, it will remain that way, Interior officials said. Places such as the National Mall will stay open, but there are no guarantees that restrooms or trash will be maintained.

About 13,000 of the 19,000 National Park Service workers are expected to be furloughed, the agency said in a contingency plan posted online Friday.

The director of the National Park Service can enter into nonreimbursable arrangements with state, tribal or local governments, or third parties for donations to fund park operations, the department said.

The nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association doesn't oppose such agreements but noted that keeping sites open during a shutdown without sufficient staff and other resources can be be disastrous.

For example, trash cans and portable toilets overflowed at Joshua Tree National Park during a shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019 that lasted 35 days. Some tourists driving off-road damaged the fragile ecosystem.

Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, urged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Thursday to keep the parks open with previously collected fees. The Trump administration did so in 2018 and 2019 in violation of appropriations laws, the congressional watchdog said.

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said they will tap state funds to ensure visitors can still enjoy the dramatic depths of the Grand Canyon and the soaring red cliffs of Zion, among other parks.

They cited the economic benefits to their states and the small communities that depend on tourism.

National parks collectively could lose nearly a million visitors daily during a shutdown, and gateway communities could lose as much as $70 million, the conservation association said.

Arizona Lottery funds would help keep the Grand Canyon park open at a basic level, Hobbs has said.

Arizona paid about $64,000 a week during the 35-day shutdown to cover restroom cleaning, trash removal and snow plowing at Grand Canyon. People with permits to hike in the backcountry or raft on the Colorado River could still go, but no new permits were issued.

Hotels and restaurants remained open.

Those who will work in another potential shutdown include emergency services workers at Grand Canyon who protect visitors and the roughly 2,500 people who live within the national park, Grand Canyon spokesperson Joëlle Baird said.

Utah paid some $7,500 daily during the last part of December 2018 to keep Zion, Bryce Canyon and Arches running during the shutdown. The nonprofit Zion Forever Project put up $16,000 to pay a skeleton crew and keep bathrooms and the visitor center open at Zion, which continued drawing several thousand visitors daily.

This year, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis directed the state's Department of Natural Resources to develop a plan to operate and protect resources at Rocky Mountain National Park and three others.

In South Dakota, Mount Rushmore and Badlands National Park will remain open if there's a shutdown, state Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said Friday. He said there likely would be skeleton staffing and limited access to restrooms.

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte confirmed Friday that his state wouldn't pay to keep sites open. Montana is home to Glacier National Park, and while most of Yellowstone is in Wyoming, three of its five entrances are in Montana.

Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is awaiting more information from Interior and the White House to better understand the state's options, spokesperson Michael Pearlman said.

In Washington, home to Mount Rainier and Olympic parks, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has no plans to provide more funding or staff to parks if there's a shutdown. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said it won't pay to keep parks open.

Information for this article was contributed by Ed Komenda, Amy Beth Hanson, Matthew Brown, Jesse Bedayn, Tran Nguyen, Matthew Daly and Summer Ballentine of The Associated Press.

FILE - A group of motorcyclists from France walk back out from the main entrance to Grand Canyon National Park after they learned they were not allowed to enter the park as it remains closed due to the government shutdown, in October 2013. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)



FILE - Ahmed Alaawaj, of Libya, gets his photo taken by Juan Riaz, of Colombia, at the Grand Canyon National Park entrance in Tusayan, Ariz., October 2013. The friends traveled from Las Vegas to see the Grand Canyon unknowing it was shut down. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)



FILE - People gather to watch the sunset at Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah, Sept. 8, 2016. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, File)



FILE - The Grand Canyon National Park entrance is blocked off, in Tusayan, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2013, because of a partial government shutdown. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)



FILE - The main entrance to Grand Canyon National Park remains closed to visitors in Grand Canyon, Ariz., due to the government shutdown, in October 2013. Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and all five national parks in Utah will remain open if the U.S. government shuts down, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox say that the parks are important destinations and local communities depend on dollars from visitors. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

