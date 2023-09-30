NATO to expand role in Balkans

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo's prime minister on Friday welcomed a NATO decision to bolster its troops in the volatile Balkan region, saying last weekend's shootout that left four people dead illustrates Serbia's attempts to destabilize its former province with the help of ally Russia.

"These people want to turn back time," Prime Minister Albin Kurti told The Associated Press. "They are in search of a time machine. They want to turn the clock back by 30 years. But that is not going to happen."

On Friday, Kosovo police raided several locations in a Serb-dominated area of the country's north, where weekend violence left one Kosovo police officer and three Serb insurgents dead and further strained relations between Serbia and its former province.

Kosovo police said in a statement that they were conducting searches at five locations in three municipalities. The operation was connected to a Sunday shootout between Serb insurgents and police officers in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo.

The confrontation was one of the worst since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with Belgrade refusing to recognize the split. NATO, which leads the KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo, announced Friday that it would increase its presence.

"We need NATO because the border with Serbia is very long and the Serbian army has been recently strengthening its capacities and they have a lot of military equipment from both the Russian Federation and China," Kurti said.

In a separate interview with the AP, Kosovo President Vlosa Osmani also hailed the NATO decision. Osmani and Kurti described the weekend violence as an "act of aggression" against Kosovo and demanded that Serbia be punished. Osmani referred to Serbia President Aleksandar Vučić as a "proxy" of Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin: "And it is very clear now to everyone, even to those that had any doubt, that he is playing out Russia's plan in the Western Balkans."

On Sunday, about 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near Banjska before breaking down the gates of a Serbian Orthodox monastery and barricading themselves inside with the priests and visiting pilgrims. The 12-hour shootout that followed left one police officer and three gunmen dead.

"These people who were there with masks most likely ... have contacts and communications with Russia, with the Kremlin," Kurti said. "Wagner-like wannabes were trying to harm our police," he said, referring to the Moscow-backed paramilitary group that has been fighting in Ukraine.

"This is in violation also of the NATO presence, of NATO taking care of security and the safety of our country," Kurti said. "The history of NATO and the history of Kosovo are intertwined."

In Belgrade, Vučić said he had spoken on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and they "agreed that deescalation is needed," along with a greater role for KFOR.

NATO's decision to send in more troops is "good news," Vučić said. He reiterated Serbia's allegations that at least one of the three Serbs killed in the violence was "liquidated" after surrendering and promised that Serbia will "prosecute the cold-blooded killers." The insurgents, he said, are ordinary people who rebelled to "protect their homes."

"I will not call the Serbs terrorists," Vučić said. "I don't care what anyone in the world thinks."

The violence further raised tensions in the Balkan region at a time when European Union and U.S. officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo. A NATO bombing campaign on Serb positions in Kosovo and Serbia led to the end of their 1998-99 war that left around 10,000 people dead, mostly Kosovo Albanians.

Serbian media reported that Kosovo police raided a hospital and a restaurant in the Serb-dominated part of the town of Mitrovica on Friday, as well as locations in other towns. The local Kossev news agency said officers confiscated several vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear how many more peacekeeping troops NATO has agreed to send to Kosovo. Around 700 troops were deployed from Turkey in June after dozens of KFOR personnel were hurt in riots in northern Kosovo. Some of them sustained life-altering injuries.

KFOR consists of around 4,500 troops from 27 NATO and partner countries.