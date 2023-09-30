NETTLETON 33, BROOKLAND 19

BROOKLAND -- Nettleton (4-1, 1-1) earned a 5A-East Conference victory over Brookland (2-3, 0-2).

The Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and two rushing touchdowns by T.J. Brown of 10 and 6 yards, respectively.

Brown also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Maddox Hampton added a 1-yard touchdown run for Nettleton.

Sinquan Spratt had three rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats, scoring on runs of 24, 20 and 34 yards.