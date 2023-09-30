New facility set

to be unveiled

Homecoming festivities will be ongoing throughout today at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, but there is one event that's sure to draw plenty of interest during the early portion of the day.

The university is set to display the new Kenneth H. Hunt Athletic Performance Center, and UAM football Coach Hud Jackson said he extremely excited about it.

"We're going to have the ribbon cutting ceremony for it at 10:30 a.m.," he said. "But I'll tell you what, this weight room is a game changer for us. It's truly a Power Five weight room. The entire ceremony that we'll have will allow people to hear about the direction we're going in with our legacy campaign, not only for football but for athletics in general.

"We're trying to change the mindset here, and we've got to get caught up with some of these other schools."

The UAM Legacy Campaign is designed to support student athletes at the university, and the project, which cost $1.3 million, will go a long way in doing just that. The completion of the facility is the first step in implementing that initiative.

"It's gonna make a difference in our program," Jackson said.

The Boll Weevils will take on East Central (Okla.) at 2 p.m. for their annual homecoming game at Willis Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

-- Erick Taylor