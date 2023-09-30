The world in brief: Afghan Embassy to shut down in India





Afghan Embassy to shut down in India

NEW DELHI -- India's External Affairs Ministry is examining a letter from the Afghan Embassy that says it plans to cease all operations in the Indian capital today, an official said Friday.

India has not recognized the Taliban government which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

To date, the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.

However, the Afghan ambassador has been out of India for several months and a steady stream of diplomats has departed for third countries, reportedly after receiving asylum, a ministry official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

The letter said the embassy's decision to permanently cease all operations by the end of September stems from its inability to maintain normal functioning due to "the absence of diplomatic consideration and systematic support" from the Indian External Affairs Ministry.

Niger junta reports fatal jihadi attack

NIAMEY, Niger -- An attack by Islamic extremists in western Niger killed at least a dozen soldiers and wounded seven others, the West African nation's military junta said.

The soldiers were on a mission in the Tillaberi-region town of Kandadji when hundreds of jihadis on motorcycles attacked them Thursday, Gen. Salifou Mody, Niger's defense minister, said in a statement. The wounded were evacuated to military hospitals, the statement said.

The junta claimed that military personnel killed a hundred extremists and destroyed their motorcycles and weapons. The Associated Press was not able to independently verify the claim.

Niger has battled a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group for years. Attacks have increased since mutinous soldiers toppled the country's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, in July.

During the month after the junta seized power, violence primarily linked to the extremists soared by more than 40%, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Jihadi attacks targeting civilians quadrupled in August compared with the month before, and attacks against security forces spiked in the Tillaberi region, killing at least 40 soldiers, the project reported.

Amid a swell of anti-France sentiment in its former colony, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal by the end of the year of his country's 1,500 troops stationed in Niger. France's ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, left the country this week after a monthslong standoff with the junta, which had ordered him out.

Syrian, U.S. troops capture IS militant

BEIRUT -- Syrian Kurdish fighters and American forces have captured a senior member of the Islamic State group, a militant described as one of its "key facilitators," the force said Friday.

Mahmdouh Ibrahim al-Haji, also known as Abu Youssef, was taken into custody Thursday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, according to the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, just days after the U.S. military said it had captured another IS operator in northern Syria.

According to a statement from the Syrian Kurdish fighters, al-Haji "was actively involved in enabling ... terrorist cells in the region." It added that the joint force raided his hideout west of Raqqa, "and successfully apprehended him."

The U.S. has approximately 900 troops in Syria focused on countering the remnants of IS, which had held a wide swath of the country until 2019. U.N. experts said last month that IS still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.

U.K. teen held, released in tree's felling

LONDON -- The 16-year-old boy arrested in the felling of a 300-year-old sycamore tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in the north of England has been released on bail, police said Friday.

The boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage the day after the tree was hewed.

Robert Macfarlane, a renowned nature writer, said he was "sick to the core" to hear the news about the tree, which was "known and loved by millions."

"I just see this as part of a piece with a much broader hostile environment towards the living world in this country," he told BBC radio. "It was a tree that ashes were scattered under, marriages were made under, and it was a shelter for tired walkers."

The tree was one of the main landmarks along Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built nearly 2,000 years ago when Britain was part of the Roman Empire.

The National Trust, which for more than 125 years has sought to protect England's heritage and natural landscapes, said it is currently "making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news."









Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap Tree, in Northumberland, England, on Friday. (AP/PA/Owen Humphreys)





