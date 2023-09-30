Nominating senator fraught for Newsom





ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Democrats' fragile majority in the U.S. Senate puts extra pressure on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to quickly pick a replacement for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a tough decision for a two-term governor with national ambitions of his own.

The political jockeying comes as the nation reflects on the career of the Senate's oldest member who became the mayor of San Francisco after a double assassination at City Hall in 1978 and then gained national stature as an influential voice in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years. Feinstein died Thursday. She was 90.

Newsom had promised to appoint a Black woman in 2021 as concerns grew about Feinstein's declining health. He also has said he would avoid the field of candidates already campaigning for the post, which will be on the ballot next year and includes Rep. Barbara Lee, one of the state's most prominent Black women serving in elected office.

In a letter Friday, the NAACP told Newsom that "now the time has come for you to keep your promise."

Aimee Allison, who founded She the People, a political advocacy network for women of color, said in a statement that "there is no clearer choice for this appointment than Rep. Lee."

"Barbara Lee is ready to lead in the Senate on day one," she said, adding that the appointment would honor the legacy of Feinstein, who had represented California since 1992.

In filling the Senate vacancy, Newsom has the sole authority to name a successor. He could even pick himself, though that is unlikely, or call a special election, but he's not expected to do that, either.

His pledge to appoint a Black woman has put him in a difficult political spot, and any choice risks alienating key allies at home, including those he would need for a future national campaign.

Should he follow through on his pledge to avoid picking from those already running in the Senate primary, he could select a true caretaker who would be replaced by whomever voters select in next year's election. A handful of Black women in office have been floated as possibilities, including Secretary of State Shirley Weber and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

Lee and others lashed out at Newsom earlier in the month after he indicated that he would select a caretaker instead of picking from the current slate of candidates. Feinstein's term is set to end in January 2025.

"The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election," Lee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Capitol Hill, Feinstein's death leaves Senate Democrats with no margin for error until a successor is appointed.

Democrats now have a functional majority of just 50 seats in the Senate, while Republicans hold 49. At the same time, many Democrats are calling for the resignation of the indicted Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., although the embattled Democrat has vowed not to step down.

And while Democrats continue to control Congress' upper chamber, Feinstein's absence will make it harder to advance Biden's judge nominees in the Judiciary Committee. There are no major votes looming in the Senate that are expected to fall totally along party lines.

The biggest issue Congress is facing is the near-certain government shutdown, and there has been overwhelming bipartisan support for Senate spending bills so far. Still, if Newsom doesn't appoint a replacement quickly, Senate Democrats could have a more difficult time winning enough votes as they try to keep the government open over the weekend.

It's unlikely that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus in the Senate will suddenly side with House Republicans pushing for a shutdown, but if that were to happen, it could make the votes around a shutdown tougher for Democrats.

Some California Democrats are still upset about Newsom's last Senate appointment.

He chose Alex Padilla, then California's secretary of state and a personal friend, to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate when she was elected vice president. That process took more than six weeks. That made Padilla California's first Latino senator, but it also left the Senate without a Black woman.

The decision for Newsom is clouded by his personal relationship with the late senator.

Newsom, whose father was a prominent judge in San Francisco, has known Feinstein since he was a child and has spoken recently about their personal connection. He interned in her office in college and said he considers her to be family. He said it wasn't long ago that she would call him on the phone to discuss a variety of issues, from water policy to forest management.

"I have no objectivity whatsoever," he said in a recent interview with NBC when asked about Feinstein and her decision to stay in the Senate.

He said he was hoping he would never have to make a decision to fill her seat.

SENATOR'S LIFE

Feinstein had returned to the Senate in May, appearing frail and using a wheelchair after a two-month absence during which she was treated for shingles that had spread to her neck and face and that had led to encephalitis, a rare complication that causes swelling of the brain, among other symptoms.

Her death comes more than seven months after she announced that she intended to retire at the end of her sixth term.

She achieved remarkable political breakthroughs as a woman, becoming San Francisco's first female mayor; the first to be considered as a presidential running mate, in 1984 [Walter Mondale eventually chose Geraldine Ferraro]; the first major-party candidate for governor of California; the state's first woman elected to the Senate; and, in time, a fixture among the oldest members of the Senate. She presided over President Barack Obama's 2009 inaugural ceremonies, another first for a woman. In November 2022, after 30 years in the Senate, Feinstein surpassed Barbara Mikulski's record as the longest-tenured female senator in U.S. history.

By age 45, still unknown outside her hometown, Feinstein seemed washed up in politics. She was president of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, the city-county Legislature, and an all but hopeless aspirant for mayor. She had already lost twice in the city's nonpartisan mayoral races. And her life had been threatened: A bomb had been planted at her home, reportedly by members of the New World Liberation Front, one of several underground radical groups operating in the Bay Area. The bomb did not explode, but the windows of her vacation house were later shot out.

On Nov. 27, 1978, at the end of her tether, Feinstein told City Hall reporters that she intended to quit political life. Two hours later, shots exploded down the hall from her office. She ran toward the gunfire. Mayor George Moscone and Harvey Milk, the city's first openly gay supervisor, had been killed by Dan White, a disgruntled former supervisor, who was quickly captured and eventually imprisoned.

Feinstein was temporarily named acting mayor by a hastily assembled group of supervisors. A week later, she was elected by the supervisors to fill out Moscone's term.

Limited to two full terms as mayor, she set her sights on California's governorship in 1990.

She won the Democratic primary but narrowly lost the election to Pete Wilson.

Two years later, Feinstein won a Senate seat in a special election, defeating John Seymour, a state senator who had been named to replace Wilson. She was sworn in after Election Day, two months before Barbara Boxer, another Democrat, who took office in January 1993. The outcome gave California its first two female senators, a breakthrough for any state at the time.

In the Senate, Feinstein supported abortion rights, extended rights for crime victims and pushed for higher fuel-efficiency standards for cars.

Feinstein introduced legislation that effectively banned assault weapons for a decade until the law expired in 2004.

Dianne Emiel Goldman was born in San Francisco on June 22, 1933, the eldest of three daughters of Dr. Leon Goldman and Betty (Rosenburg) Goldman. Her father, a surgeon, was the son of Jewish immigrants from Poland; her Russian Orthodox mother was a former nurse and model.

Feinstein's mother suffered from an undiagnosed brain disorder that produced irrational behavior and sudden furies. Dianne and her sisters, Yvonne and Lynn, were terrorized.

She graduated in 1951 from Convent of the Sacred Heart, an elite all-girls Roman Catholic high school, and from Stanford University in 1955 with a degree in history. She won a Coro Foundation internship and worked in the district attorney's office.

In 1956, she married Jack Berman, a prosecutor in the office. They had a daughter, Katherine Anne, and were divorced in 1959. She married Dr. Bertram Feinstein, a neurosurgeon 19 years her senior, in 1962. He died in 1978. In 1980, she married Richard Blum, a wealthy San Francisco investor and philanthropist, who had three daughters by a previous marriage: Heidi, Annette and Eileen. Blum died in 2022 at 86.

Feinstein is survived by her daughter, her stepdaughters and seven grandchildren.

Information for this article was contributed by Steve Peoples, Michael R. Blood, Kathleen Ronayne, Michelle L. Price, Adam Beam and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press; and by Robert D. McFadden of The New York Times.

