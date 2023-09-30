



BASEBALL

Giants fire Kepler

The San Francisco Giants fired Manager Gabe Kapler on Friday with three days left in the season and the club eliminated from the playoffs. It was the first managerial change of 2023. San Francisco is 78-81 going into a season-ending series against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The 48-year-old Kapler had a 295-248 record over four seasons guiding the Giants, but his only year with a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West title. The Giants lost in the NL division series that year to the Dodgers, then regressed to 81-81 last year. Kapler's first season with San Francisco was the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He managed the Philadelphia Phillies for two years before that, going 161-163.

Rangers' pitcher heads to IL

The Texas Rangers' potential playoff pitching staff took a hit Friday after right-hander Jon Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain. Gray had imaging following his start against the Los Angeles Angels this week, which revealed a grade 1 strain, Manager Bruce Bochy said. Gray did some light throwing following his initial scans, but didn't feel any better. The Rangers were planning to start Gray today against Seattle in a game that could have significant playoff implications. Bochy didn't say who will start in his place. Gray is 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts this season and is second on the team in innings pitched (157 1/3) and strikeouts (142). Gray had made every scheduled start this season until now.

Rockies, Blackmon reach deal

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a one-year contract for 2024 that prevents the outfielder from becoming a free agent. The 37-year-old is in the final season of a six-year contract guaranteeing $108 million, a deal Blackmon agreed to after winning the NL batting title with a .331 average. A four-time All-Star, Blackmon has spent his entire 13-season big league career with Colorado. Only Todd Helton at 17 seasons played longer for the Rockies.

FOOTBALL

NFL alters gambling policy

The NFL has revised its gambling policy and is reinstating three players who previously received longer suspensions. Tennessee's Nicholas Petit-Frere and Detroit's Jameson Williams can return to their teams on Monday. Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be eligible to participate in all activities, including games, starting Tuesday. All three players were initially suspended six games. The new policy reduces the punishment for gambling on non-NFL sports from within team facilities to two games. The minimum suspension for gambling on NFL games increases to one year and betting on your team has been raised to two years. In a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said it periodically reviews the gambling policy "to ensure that it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses our commitment to protect the integrity of our game." The league has consulted with the NFL Players Association and teams in recent weeks to ensure policies are "clear, properly communicated, and focused on protecting the integrity of the game and the reputations of everyone connected with the NFL."

Raiders' DE arrested

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested early Friday morning and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to the Clark County In-Custody website. The 33-year-old pass rusher, who has been acting erratically in the past month on social media, has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list. Jones was arrested for allegedly violating a temporary protection order early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

Ravens without 2 WRs

Just as their running back group becomes a little healthier, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have big concerns at wide receiver. The Ravens ruled out Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring) for Sunday's game at Cleveland. That takes out two of Lamar Jackson's top targets, although rookie receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Mark Andrews are healthy. Running back Gus Edwards, who was evaluated for a concussion after leaving last weekend's game, has been a full participant at practice all week, and Justice Hill (foot) was a full participant Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Colts' QB to return

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after clearing the concussion protocol, Coach Shane Steichen said Friday. The announcement came after Friday's light practice. Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in April, started Indy's first two games and ran for two touchdowns at Houston. He took a hit near the goal line on the second that resulted in him getting knocked to the ground and his head bouncing hard off the turf. Richardson played two more series before reporting the injury. He didn't play in the second half of the win at Houston, didn't practice last week and sat out last weekend's 22-19 overtime victory at Baltimore.

Panthers' Young to start

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Panthers Coach Frank Reich made the decision official Friday after saying earlier in the week that Young was trending in the right direction after missing the team's Week 3 game at Seattle with an ankle injury. Young practiced full all three practice days this week. Both Carolina and Minnesota are 0-3. Carolina will be out safety Xavier Woods due to a hamstring injury, marking the third consecutive week they will be without a new starting defensive player. Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson previously sustained injuries and are both on injured reserve.

Rams extend Higbee's deal

Tyler Higbee is already the most productive tight end in Los Angeles Rams history, and he's eager to extend his own records for at least two more seasons in the sun. The Rams signed Higbee to a two-year contract extension through 2025 on Friday, rewarding the steady contributor for another strong start to the season. Higbee, 30, is the Rams' career leader among tight ends with 317 receptions, 3,239 yards receiving and 20 touchdown catches, surpassing every significant mark for a franchise that began play in 1936.

Oher's conservatorship ends

A Tennessee judge said Friday she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former NFL player Michael Oher and a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school, but the highly-publicized dispute over financial issues will continue. Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said she is terminating the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher's finances. Oher signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple as he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player. Their story is the subject of the film "The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar. Gomes said she was not dismissing the case.

BASKETBALL

Kansas dismisses guard

Kansas player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks' program, the latest in a string of legal trouble that has followed the former prep standout from his days at Texas. Morris was booked in Douglas County and his bond was set at $75,000, public records showed. His arrest came after an incident report came to light this month that detailed an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men's basketball team along with other residents and is located near Allen Fieldhouse. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on Aug. 26. Morris was not named in the incident report, but he was subsequently suspended from the basketball program.

NBA suspends guard Primo

The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The Los Angeles Clippers later announced they would sign Primo. League investigators said that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures. Nonetheless, the NBA said his behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline. Primo, a 20-year-old Canadian who spent one college season at Alabama, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. The Spurs chose him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

TENNIS

Top seeds roll in China

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz made a comfortable debut in China on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open. In his first competitive match since the semifinals of the U.S. Open, the Spaniard traded breaks early before taking control. Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-2. Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-1. The U.S. Open finalist made only three unforced errors in his first visit to China in four years.

Swiatek upset in Tokyo

Eight-seeded Veronika Kudermetova upset No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Friday. It was the No. 19-ranked Kudermetova's first career win over Swiatek in five attempts. The Russian now advances to her sixth semifinal of the year where she'll meet compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who earlier beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 7-5. Second-seeded Jessica Pegula made light work of her quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, winning 6-1, 6-0 in just 59 minutes to advance to her seventh semifinal of the year.





Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)





