100 years ago

Sept. 30, 1923

SEARCY -- Stolen goods to the value of several hundred dollars were found today at the home of Bill Windsor, a scale inspector for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, according to officers. He was away from home when the officers made the search, only his mother being at home. He is believed to be in Little Rock, and his arrest is expected within a few hours. ... The goods were stored in the barn and in the house, and consisted of a miscellaneous lot of hardware, including brass door locks, chains, files, saw blades, brass window latches, a car window, 50 pounds of copper screening, lavatories, padlocks, hundreds of Yale lock keys, nine rolls of roofing paper and many other small items.

50 years ago

Sept. 30, 1973

Two gunmen who robbed a drive-in hamburger stand here returned the money when their getaway car failed to start, police said Saturday. One of the gunmen, clutching a fist full of one dollar bills he had just taken from the cashier, said, "Take your money back. Please don't say anything about this to anyone." They were last seen pushing their car down the street. By the time the police arrived they had disappeared.

25 years ago

Sept. 30, 1998

WASHINGTON -- The possibility of a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign to bolster President Clinton's image sent ripples Tuesday through the White House and Capitol Hill as the House Judiciary Committee prepared to release thousands of pages of new material from independent counsel Kenneth Starr's impeachment report. Democratic operatives were rankled by reports of a $3 million to $5 million television advertising campaign to bolster Democratic candidates and the president by attacking Republicans over the GOP's focus on personal scandal and its handling of impeachment proceedings. The resulting uproar forced the White House to request that the proposed ad campaign be dropped. The effort was being spearheaded by the liberal-leaning People for the American Way with potential support from a loose coalition of unions and other advocacy groups that support Clinton.

10 years ago

Sept. 30, 2013

PINE BLUFF -- A Little Rock developer is offering 2 acres of land free of charge to the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System to build a new main branch, a move that library officials say has taken them by pleasant surprise. Library Director Mike Sawyer has dubbed Lou Schickel's offer "door number three." ... Schickel's offer would give the library a slice of land ... on bustling Olive Street in front of Jefferson Square, a popular and often crowded Pine Bluff shopping center. ... Schickel, who has owned the Olive Street property for 27 years, said he is approaching his land donation as a "good business decision." "It would be good for our tenants and create more traffic at Jefferson Square," he said. "We are always looking for something new at this location, and I think the library would be a great fit there."