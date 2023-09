POTTSVILLE 40, BAUXITE 14

BAUXITE -- Miller Mahan ran for four touchdowns as Pottsville (5-1, 4-0 4A-4) defeated Bauxite (3-3, 2-2).

Tate Cobb and Eli Adkins each added a rushing touchdown for the Apaches.

Bryce Bearden of Bauxite had a 72-yard kick return for a touchdown. Chelton Murdock also reached the end zone for the Miners, scoring on a 2-yard run.