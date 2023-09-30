POYEN 28, MOUNT IDA 0
POYEN -- Poyen (2-4, 1-1 2A-3) beat Mount Ida (0-4, 0-1 2A-3) at home.
Colt Barrett threw two touchdown passes to Brayden Hull for the Indians.
Kevin Freeman (8 yards) and Alejandro Guzman (4 yards) scored on the ground.
