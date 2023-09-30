Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Arkansas Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Festival of Fire holds a free night of worship featuring Ron Kenoly beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at the Connor Performing Arts Center, 12601 Hinson Road. (501) 773-1400.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2540 Bethlehem Road, Lonoke, holds its annual Christmas Road to Bethlehem Spaghetti Supper with food served beginning at 5 p.m. today. The meal (minimum $10 adults; $5 for those up to age 12) raises money for the annual display along Bethlehem Road of about 36 scenes depicting the Christmas story and ending at the church with the Nativity Scene. (501) 454-0183.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. At 4 p.m. on Oct. 8, it will hold a worship and installation service for its new pastor, Terry Simm. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its traditional and contemporary services at 9 and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

Little Rock Vine meets at Don Robert Elementary School, 16601 Lamarche Drive, with blended worship at 9 a.m. and Root Groups for all ages at 10 a.m. (321) 591-4238 or office@LittleRockVine.com.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 375-4098.

North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreaming services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays, which are also livestreamed on Facebook and at pinnacleviewumc.org. (501) 868-4225.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) offers online-only worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable live on Facebook and YouTube. A service also airs at 10:30 a.m. on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, viewable at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 E. Sixth St., has Sunday School at 9 and worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays, with Bible Study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 374-8833.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday in the chapel. Centering prayer in the church at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Noonday prayer on Facebook at noon Monday-Friday. Pet blessing outdoors at 4 p.m. Sunday, with toy animals blessed during the morning services. welovesaintmarks.org.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Suite N, Maumelle, has services at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

St. Paul Maumelle United Methodist Church, 9721 Pinnacle Valley Road, celebrates its 153rd anniversary with Elder Natalie Willis preaching at 9 a.m. and Bishop Laura Merrill preaching at 3 p.m. Oct. 8. (501) 868-9294.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 9 a.m. Prayer Garden service and traditional sanctuary services at 8:30 and 11. Sundays, with Sunday School at 9:50 a.m. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. and Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Information about weekday services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

