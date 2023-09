RIVERVIEW 35, CAVE CITY 0

CAVE CITY -- Riverview (1-5, 1-1 4A-2) notched its first win of the season, defeating Cave City (0-6, 0-2) on the road, with Ryder Conway throwing for three of his team's five touchdowns in the first two quarters.

Ryder Conway threw three touchdown passes for the Cavemen. Conway threw touchdown passes to Dakalan Williams and Trevion Greer in the first quarter and Chandler Stinson in the second.

Stinson then threw a scoring pass to Williams, also in the second quarter.