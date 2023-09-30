Rogers speeder gets 35 mph sentence

BENTONVILLE -- What would you do if you could only drive up to 35 mph for 30 days?

Are you a passenger for 30 days? Do you get familiar with Uber? How about riding a bicycle or walking?

One man will have to figure that out in the next 30 days.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren gave Emmanuel Camacho a choice Wednesday. It was jail time or not drive in excess of 35 mph for 30 days.

Camacho, 21, of Rogers, picked the 35-mph punishment.

Camacho received a ticket for speeding, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. A state trooper stopped Camacho, who was driving a 2017 Mercedes, at 11:35 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, according to court documents.

He was reportedly driving 114 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Rogers District Judge Chris Griffin found Camacho guilty in the case last year.

Camacho was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 24 of the days served, meaning he had to serve six days in the Benton County jail.

Camacho appealed the decision and the case landed in Karren's court.

Camacho pleaded guilty Wednesday to the speeding and driving with a suspended license charges. The plea was under an agreement Louis Lim, Camacho's attorney, reached with Spencer Lloyd, deputy prosecutor. Lloyd dismissed the reckless driving charge as part of the agreement.

Karren came up with a unique punishment for Camacho.

He ordered Camacho to wear an ankle monitor, but also prohibited him from driving more than 35 mph for 30 days. He suspended any jail time on the condition that Camacho abide by the orders.

Karren's sentence showed compassion, Lim said.

"The court was trying to instill in this young man he needs to be prudent and think about others' safety on the road," Lim said. "It was a creative solution to this case."

It's not the first time Karren has been imaginative in sentencing.

When he was district judge in 2011, he gave people a $51 credit for fees and costs because he wanted people to remember May 1, 2011 -- the day U.S. Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.