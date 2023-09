RUSSELLVILLE 61, SILOAM SPRINGS 17

RUSSELLVILLE -- Ladarreus Prince scored two rushing touchdowns and Russellville (2-4, 1-3 6A-West) earned a victory over Siloam Springs (0-6, 0-4).

Prince had 76 yards on five carries for the Cyclones.

Alex Derwin scored both of the Panthers' touchdowns in the fourth quarter.